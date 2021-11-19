Hospitals experiencing difficulties as COVID cases fill beds

The inability to transfer patients to a larger hospital providing a higher level of care “changes the ballgame quite a bit,” he said. He estimated it had been about 30 days that Sidney’s hospital had been unable to transfer patients to Colorado. In just the last week, he said, they were able to find beds for two or three patients in Colorado hospitals, but for the last two to three weeks, health officials have struggled.

“To show you the other side of the coin, a week ago, the closest hospital that we could send somebody who needed surgical care right away, with COVID positive, was via an air flight, fixed wing flight to Kansas City. That just tells you how far we had to send people to find beds that could take care of someone at a higher level of care,” he said.

“...What it comes down to is whether or not someone may live or die,” Petik said when asked to explain the importance of being able to transfer patients. “If you are not able to transfer that person out, and you don’t have the level of care or services available ... their outcome is significantly less that it was if we could transfer them.”

He cited stroke patients or heart attack patients as types of patients who may need levels of care that a hospital may need to transfer a patient to another hospital.

