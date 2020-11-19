Hospitals to EMTs affected as cases continue to climb

In the Panhandle, however, it could be said that the hospitalization rate is not just frightening, but alarmingly so. The Star-Herald asked Engel about the staff bed availability in the Panhandle. Engel said that the Panhandle has 171 staff beds, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 85, which means that 49.7% of the beds in the Panhandle are filled, much higher than the 25% rate that Ricketts is using on the state level as a marker to implement stricter health measures. During a press conference on a statewide advertising campaign, Dr. Matthew Bruner, of Regional West Medical Center, said that hospitals were experiencing more “critical timing” on Thursday.

Ambulances in the area have also been affected, according to information released by the Gering Fire Department in a press release and in the PPHD call. In the press release, Mayor Tony Kaufman and others asked Gering residents to strictly adhere to CDC recommendations and state directed health measures to curb the threat of exposure. Residents were asked to avoid crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.

In the release, Flowers said that the Gering Fire Department has seen the call volume increase by 42% in November alone, due to COVID-19 patients, and was seeing a 25% overlap in calls.