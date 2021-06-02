Hot Air Balloon Championships, Old West Balloon Fest set for August

Opening ceremonies will take place in Gering on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This year’s nationals begin Aug. 9 through Aug. 14. The sixth annual balloon fest mass ascensions take place Aug. 13 and 14 at the Mitchell Airfield. There are typically close to 30 festival pilots.

“The number of balloons in the air is amazing,” he said. “You get to walk around, meet the pilots, see them inflate their balloons and then take off. It’s just a beautiful sight.”

Spectators will also get to see the national pilots fly into Mitchell Airfield to drop a baggie on a target.

“We’ll have balloons leaving the area and balloons coming in,” he said. “It’s such a magical morning, especially here in Western Nebraska with our beautiful sunrises.”

The balloon fest allows spectators to get close to the action and engage with the pilots and crews, which Kosman said makes the event unique. As the pilots take to the sky, Kosman reminds the public to be courteous to the balloon crews.

“Just be very careful and please give the balloonists’ crews the right of way,” he said. “They need to get to their balloons because they are helping them out with locations and spotting.”