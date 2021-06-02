Hot Air Balloon Championships, Old West Balloon Fest set for August

Eighty hot air balloon pilots will soar over the valley as the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championships and Old West Balloon Fest returns this August.
Hunter Kosman, president of the Old West Balloon Fest committee, said both events will take place this year, offering the community a fun-filled week to see balloons ascend and compete.
“We should have about 80 balloons in the air for Friday and Saturday and 50 balloons for the whole week,” Kosman said. “When they all get up in the air, it is really quite amazing. It is a lot of balloons.”
The Balloon Federation of America postponed last year’s national championships due to a spike in COVID-19 cases around the nation. Scotts Bluff County will host the 2021 and 2022 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships. The first U.S. Nationals competition was held in 2019.
Throughout the week of competition, pilots will complete various tasks where they fly to a target and throw a baggie to determine the points each day. They will launch pibals (pilot balloons), helium filled balloons, before inflating their balloon envelopes to gauge wind direction, so they launch from a location they believe will take them over the target.
“It’s amazing what these pilots are able to do, especially the national pilots, how close they’re able to come to a target, which seems crazy since the wind is their only way of movement,” Kosman said.
Opening ceremonies will take place in Gering on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This year’s nationals begin Aug. 9 through Aug. 14. The sixth annual balloon fest mass ascensions take place Aug. 13 and 14 at the Mitchell Airfield. There are typically close to 30 festival pilots.
“The number of balloons in the air is amazing,” he said. “You get to walk around, meet the pilots, see them inflate their balloons and then take off. It’s just a beautiful sight.”
Spectators will also get to see the national pilots fly into Mitchell Airfield to drop a baggie on a target.
“We’ll have balloons leaving the area and balloons coming in,” he said. “It’s such a magical morning, especially here in Western Nebraska with our beautiful sunrises.”
The balloon fest allows spectators to get close to the action and engage with the pilots and crews, which Kosman said makes the event unique. As the pilots take to the sky, Kosman reminds the public to be courteous to the balloon crews.
“Just be very careful and please give the balloonists’ crews the right of way,” he said. “They need to get to their balloons because they are helping them out with locations and spotting.”
The crews will make quick turns as they help communicate with the pilot as well as locating the pilot to help pack up the basket and envelope, Kosman added.
There are also two night glows planned. The opening night glow is Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. The closing night glow is Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the grasslands at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.
“In the dark of the night to have this balloon just light up like a candle, it’s really cool,” Kosman said. “It’s something unlike anything else you’ve seen. It’s a very unique and neat experience.”
Event passes for the OWBF cost $20 and are required for parking. Each pass is good for one vehicle. This year there are coupons on the back of the event pass from Flyover Brewery, Runza, The Mixing Bowl, The Tangled Tumbleweed Steel Grill, Cappuccino and Company, Redz and Scotty’s Drive-In.
“It’s going to have some value added,” said Colleen Johnson, Old West Balloon Fest event director. “It does more than just get you in every event this time.”
The community can also get involved as a volunteer, offering them a hands-on experience at both the nationals and balloon fest events.
“Volunteering is great,” Kosman said. “Scoring is a very fun way to do that. Crewing for the national pilots and our Old West Balloon Fest pilots gets you right up in the action.”
The scoring team sets up targets for the national pilots and marks the baggies with support from the national balloonmeister and event director.
People can also volunteer on the safety team and parking team. If people volunteer to crew for a pilot, they are encouraged to bring gloves to help set up the basket and envelope.
To purchase an event pass or to sign up as a volunteer, visit theoldwestballoonfest.com.