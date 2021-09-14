Hotel 21, Shelby Lynn Floral Design celebrate ribbon-cutting ceremony

Hotel 21 and the Shelby Lynn Floral Design store inside it have been open since April and June, respectively. The two Gering businesses were officially welcomed to the area by the Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10. It was the first time the new business owners were available to host the ceremony together.

The site of the Hotel 21 had been through a few changes over the decades, going from an icehouse to a salvage shop to the luxury hotel it is now. Co-owner Lisa Weborg bought the location with her husband Troy in 2017, and spent much of the time since adding to it.

“The actual hotel rooms are new, we just had to figure out what to do with what we had,” she said. because of the coronavirus and other delays, the opening date for the hotel was pushed back from Oct. 1, 2020, to New Year’s Day, to Valentine’s Day, to Saint Patrick’s Day, and finally to April Fool’s Day.

“And we had nobody here, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, what a day to open!’” she said.

The hotel itself has 32 rooms, including 10 suites, spread out among three floors. There is a bar and lounge, various skill games, a conference room with enough space to seat 160, a fitness center, and a ball room.