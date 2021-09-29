‘How the West was Loved’ exhibit opens at arts center

The West Nebraska Arts Center with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, will present ‘How the West was Loved’ by Peg Fowler.

Everyone is invited to the gallery for the opening reception Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. The exhibit continues at West Nebraska Arts Center through Oct. 31. The gallery exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

In a press release, WNAC staff said, “The world has lost a wonderful artist, Peg Fowler. She passed away in October of 2020. We are very proud to present the vibrant and incredible work of Peg. Please come and admire the intense love, life and independence in the form of acrylic, pastel and more. We will be exhibiting over 100 pieces of her artwork.”

There will be a memorial service for Fowler at the WNAC on Saturday, Oct. 2, 9-11:30 a.m. She is described as having touched many lives. If you feel you are one of those people, join those at the arts center to celebrate her life.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 1-5 p.m.