How to cook a turkey according to area second graders

EDITOR’S NOTE: We asked second graders from two different classes to help you with cooking your Thanksgiving turkey. Here is their suggestions (we did not correct spelling).
Ms. Pieper’s Second Grade Class
Lincoln Elementary School
Vinny
First buy a turkey and then take it temp and make sure the turkey is not alive. Then stuf it in the ovin thny tak it out of oven. This is how I would cook a turkey.
JJ
Buy the turkey next gut it next take it then cook the turkey last eat it.
Kain
First I shoot the turkey. Next I take the turkey to the house and cook the turkey. Then I have a dlishis turkey. This is how I would cook the turkey.
Koen
How to cook a turkey first buy it next stuff it next you put it into the oven put the oven at 399 degrees.
Joe
How to cook a turkey. First, kill it. Second, take the feathers off. Third, stuff it and then pre heat it and set the time then put the turkey in the oven. This is how I would cook the turkey.
Jaelyn
How to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving. First, you buy the turkey. Next, defrost it Then get a pan. Last, put it in the oven. Finally, cook the turkey. Set the table and let it cool off. You eat the turkey. Cooking a turkey is fun.
Kaelee
First, take out the turkey from the freezer. Thaw the turkey in the sink. Get a pan from the self. Put the turkey in the oven. Next, turn the oven on and wait until it is ready. Clear the table and put the cups and plates on the table. Eat the turkey and stuffing and mash potatoes. Then clean the turkey and stuffing and mash potatoes. Put the cups and plates in the sink to get washed. I know cooking a turkey is very fun!
Liam
To start cooking your Thanksgiving turkey you first have to clean it. Then you need to stuff it.
Lastly you need to cook the turkey till it is done. Then you can enjoy your delicious turkey dinner.
Victoria
Put it in the oven. Put seasoning on it. Then eat it. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Ahleeya
First buy a turkey. Second I put it in the oven to 8:00 tiy the turkey is done. I put seasonin on the turkey. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Aria
First, I go to the story and buy the turkey after I buy the turkey I go home. Second I go set the oven and I put the stuffing in it. Then I have thanksgiving and I eat it. This is how I would cook a turkey.
RaeLyn
First, you buy a turkey and then you put the stuffing in the turkey and then poot the seezonig. Second, you set the oven to 77 degrees then poot it in the oven. Last you set up the tabel and in joy. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Aden
First, you go to walmart to buy a turkey. Next, you put the stuffing. Then you put it in the oven for ½ hours. Last, you eat it. This is how I would cook the turkey.
Quinn
Frist, you have to biy it. Next, you have to cook the turkey for 20 minutes. Last you eat the turkey then you will have a good thanksgiving. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Marleigh
I buy a turkey. Put it on a plate. Take the raper off. Threw the raper in the trash. I put it in the oven. I take it out and fluff it and then eat it with my family. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Gage
Fist I kill the terkey. Second cook it on a fire. Then stof it. This is how I would cook turkey.
Connor
First, you kill the turkey. Then, you put stuffing in it. Last, you put it in the oven and win it is dune you eat it. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Jazlyn
You have to buy it to cook it and you will kill it to cook it. Then you have to stuff it and cut it then you have to eat it. Win you eat it all up you have to clean your suf up. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Riggley
First, I biy it. Next, I put stuffing in it. Last, I cook it wen it is don I eat it. This is how I cook a turkey.
Andres
First kill the turkey. Then cook him up. Second cut his legs. Last eat him. This is how I would cook a turkey.
Ms. Broussard’s 2nd Grade Class
Mitchell Elementary
First, find a turkey from a store and buy it. Next, bring the turkey home and cook it for four hours. Check it a few times. Last, take it out of the oven and feast yum.
Maddox Pitts
first, grab a gun if you have one Next, go hunting in the woods or in a corn feild. Then, If you find one be quiet aim for the turkey then pull the triger. Or you can just buy one at the store. last get in your car and drive home get your stuff out for the turkey get a huge pot. shred the feathers put water in the pot turn on the oven until it boils then put the turkey in the oven
Cyle Anderson
First, you have to get a turkey out of your freezer. Next, you have to let the oven heet up for 20 min to 30 min. Then, when it beeps put your turkey in the oven. After that, set the turkey to about 40 min to 30 min. Finly, take the turkey out of the oven and let it set for 5 min and then you get to eat it.
Paizlee Thomas
Cook the turkey at 300*F for 3 hours. the take its tempcher. Then take it out of the oven and let it cool doune for 5 menents then once it has coold doune then enjoy your turkey.
Lexxie Fillingham
Step 1: Go to the store and buy a turkey.
Step 2: Cook the turkey.
Step 3: Get the cramberry and stuffing.
Reaghan Taylor
first, get a cold turkey. put the turkey in the oven. cook et for 5 minets. get it out and eat it.
Abisai Garcia
First, you put the turkey in the oven and wait. Next, you get the turkey out of the oven. Last, you put salt and butter on the turkey.
Dutch Van Dyk
You can put the turkey on the stove for a houre.
Melissa Womboldt
You put it in the oven
Kaden Loos
