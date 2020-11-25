How to cook a turkey according to area second graders

first, grab a gun if you have one Next, go hunting in the woods or in a corn feild. Then, If you find one be quiet aim for the turkey then pull the triger. Or you can just buy one at the store. last get in your car and drive home get your stuff out for the turkey get a huge pot. shred the feathers put water in the pot turn on the oven until it boils then put the turkey in the oven

Cyle Anderson

First, you have to get a turkey out of your freezer. Next, you have to let the oven heet up for 20 min to 30 min. Then, when it beeps put your turkey in the oven. After that, set the turkey to about 40 min to 30 min. Finly, take the turkey out of the oven and let it set for 5 min and then you get to eat it.

Paizlee Thomas

Cook the turkey at 300*F for 3 hours. the take its tempcher. Then take it out of the oven and let it cool doune for 5 menents then once it has coold doune then enjoy your turkey.

Lexxie Fillingham

Step 1: Go to the store and buy a turkey.

Step 2: Cook the turkey.

Step 3: Get the cramberry and stuffing.

Reaghan Taylor