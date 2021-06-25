Humane society director offers summer pet care advice

Bartholomew also said that owners can put their dogs in the basement or play music to counteract the noise of the fireworks. Of course, it all depends on the personality of the pet.

“People have to figure out what works for their animals,” she said. “Our Rottweiler loves fireworks.”

Loud noises aren’t the only things for pet owners to look out for during the summer season. After the 100-degree highs the Panhandle saw last week and now moving into the traditionally warmer part of the summer, Bartholomew warned against the hazard of heat for animals.

“Everybody knows, you should never leave your dog in a car,” she said. “They can’t cool themselves off when they’re surrounded by hot air, which is also why if you have a dog house outside that’s in the sun, it’s not going to be as good as having it in the shade. Because if they’re in the doghouse with that warm air and they’re panting, they’re breathing in that warm air; it’s not going to cool them off.”

Bartholomew said that owners should make sure their pets are getting plenty of water and that they check the pavement before taking dogs on their walks. She said owners should test the pavement with the back of their hands because it’s more sensitive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}