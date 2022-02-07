Humanities Nebraska program comes to Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library will host Jody Lamp with “Born To Rein,” a Humanities Nebraska program on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the community room.

Documentary film co-producer, speaker and author, Jody Lamp shares how three native Nebraskans and communities throughout the state of Nebraska received national notoriety in one of America’s oldest sports.

The program commemorates the lives and accomplishments of native Nebraskans and National Hall of Fame Horsemen, John A. Nerud of Minatare with a Box Butte County connection; and father-and-son Marion and Jack Van Berg of Columbus. The program also features other Hall of Fame horse trainers, jockeys and horses, and explains how America’s first Triple Crown winner, Sir Barton, became part of the U.S. Army Remount Service at Fort Robinson in Crawford.

Presentation is accompanied by PowerPoint still images from the film, video clips and interviews.

For more information on this presentation at the Alliance Public Library, please contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth librarian at 762-1387.