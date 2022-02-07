 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Humanities Nebraska program comes to Alliance Public Library
0 Comments

Humanities Nebraska program comes to Alliance Public Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library will host Jody Lamp with “Born To Rein,” a Humanities Nebraska program on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the community room.

Documentary film co-producer, speaker and author, Jody Lamp shares how three native Nebraskans and communities throughout the state of Nebraska received national notoriety in one of America’s oldest sports.

The program commemorates the lives and accomplishments of native Nebraskans and National Hall of Fame Horsemen, John A. Nerud of Minatare with a Box Butte County connection; and father-and-son Marion and Jack Van Berg of Columbus. The program also features other Hall of Fame horse trainers, jockeys and horses, and explains how America’s first Triple Crown winner, Sir Barton, became part of the U.S. Army Remount Service at Fort Robinson in Crawford.

Presentation is accompanied by PowerPoint still images from the film, video clips and interviews.

For more information on this presentation at the Alliance Public Library, please contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth librarian at 762-1387.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News