Humbletown at Flyover Brewery

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Rapid City-based folk/bluegrass duo Humbletown will take the stage at Flyover Brewing Company on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Originally out of Sioux Falls, the band consists of Morgan Carnes, who plays the clawhammer banjo, and Dylan Lewis, who plays the flatpicking guitar. Humbletown plays traditional Appalachian music along with a variety of original material.