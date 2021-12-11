Hundreds flock to Torrington in support of 33rd annual premier hunting event

There were a total of six artists who came for the art show, three of which also participated in the quick draw.

“It’s so stressful, but it’s awesome. I love it,” Kelsea Vaughan, a painter who is participating in the quick draw for the second time of her career, said. “It’s good to put yourself out of your comfort zone because then you grow, so (I’m) learning as an artist.”

Scottsbluff artist Debbie Thomas, who tried out the quick draw for the first time this year, agreed.

“As long as I don’t have to look up, (I’ll be OK),” she said as she zeroed in on her small brush strokes she was making on a group of turkey feathers. She has been using the unique canvas of feathers for four years in her artwork.

Following the exciting Friday night events was the actual goose hunt on Saturday. Hunters had from around 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shoot as many and as large of geese they could with only two shots. While interested parties waited for the results, the art show continued at the Rendezvous Center, and a social hour preceded the awards banquet and art auction.

Covello said pulling off an event this large and significant takes a lot of work from a lot of people.