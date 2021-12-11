Hundreds flock to Torrington in support of 33rd annual premier hunting event

While much of the WyoBraska area looked barren Friday night after the first real snowstorm of the season, it didn’t stop hundreds of people from swarming the Goshen County Fairgrounds for one of Torrington’s most popular events, the 2Shot Goose Hunt and Art Show.
In its 33rd year, this weekend-long event has brought people from all over the state, region and country together to celebrate their love of hunting, event board president Christin Covello said.
“When you talk about the grit and hustle that this community has in supporting an event like this, a weekend long event, this is not just for our community,” she said. “We’re bringing in others to help support our community. It is definitely something (that gives me) goosebumps.”
The event began in 1988 when Covello’s father, Cactus, along with a few other locals, were looking for an economic development project that would generate traffic and interest in the county.
“They said, ‘How can we help generate a community event that’s going to bring people from out of town, out of state, all over the country, to come into our local Goshen County’ — it gives me goosebumps just talking about it — have them come in to celebrate an event with us?’” Covello said. “‘And let’s bring in artists, let’s bring in the hunters. Let’s make this a weekend-long event.’”
The humble project quickly turned into something much bigger, as local and state government officials took interest in supporting the event. This year, Wyoming’s, state treasurer, two Wyoming Supreme Court Justice, the Wyoming Game and Fish director and even the governor were in attendance.
“It’s wonderful. It is just the best,” Governor Mark Gordon, who has lost track of how many years he’s attended this event, said. “It’s kind of a tradition.”
Covello said, “He used to attend this event with us when he was a treasurer. He’s been a huge advocate for it, huge support for it. We’re very grateful.”
The event includes a gun raffle, silent auction, regular auction, a banquet, artist vendors and, of course, the two-shot hunting competition.
“We have 40 teams that are in the hunt, two people to a team,” Covello said, “and they’re going to have, when start off tomorrow morning, two shots apiece — so a total of four shots a team — to get as many geese as they can with that, and as big of geese as well, because if you get four geese, it comes down to what is the weight of them. And the team with the largest geese wins.”
The event began Friday night with the art show and social hour at the Rendezvous Center at the Goshen County Fairgrounds. During this time hunters and guides were paired up and auctioned off in a Calcutta for bidders to bet on the winning team. The evening also included a quick draw competition, in which participating artists have one hour to complete a piece that is then auctioned off that night.
There were a total of six artists who came for the art show, three of which also participated in the quick draw.
“It’s so stressful, but it’s awesome. I love it,” Kelsea Vaughan, a painter who is participating in the quick draw for the second time of her career, said. “It’s good to put yourself out of your comfort zone because then you grow, so (I’m) learning as an artist.”
Scottsbluff artist Debbie Thomas, who tried out the quick draw for the first time this year, agreed.
“As long as I don’t have to look up, (I’ll be OK),” she said as she zeroed in on her small brush strokes she was making on a group of turkey feathers. She has been using the unique canvas of feathers for four years in her artwork.
Following the exciting Friday night events was the actual goose hunt on Saturday. Hunters had from around 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shoot as many and as large of geese they could with only two shots. While interested parties waited for the results, the art show continued at the Rendezvous Center, and a social hour preceded the awards banquet and art auction.
Covello said pulling off an event this large and significant takes a lot of work from a lot of people.
“It’s a lot of grit and a lot of hustle that goes into it,” she said. “…We’re all about the community event and making it happen, and so it takes a lot of work and dedication to make that happen year in and year out — and volunteer work. None of us are paid. In fact, every committee member pays for their own banquet ticket, so nothing is given to us. We work and hustle for it.”
Covello’s favorite part about the whole thing is what all the funds that are raised are used for. The event provides the funds needed for local kids to go through hunter safety, scholarships for Eastern Wyoming College students, funds for the Goshen County Santa’s Helpers event, resources toward different habitat projects and other donations to various organizations and events around the community.
“That’s why I do this event is because of what we give back to our community,” she said. “…This is a true testament to a community coming together, helping support one another. You want to have fun and you want to support one another.
“…This is what lights my soul on fire.”