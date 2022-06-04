Hundreds participate in first Color Dash since 2019

Hundreds of participants earned their stripes of color Saturday at the United Way of Western Nebraska’s eighth Color Dash 5K. Traversing from Five Rocks Amphitheater to downtown Gering and back, runners were splashed with packets of colorful biodegradable paint along the race route.

Karen Benzel, the United Way’s executive director, said 260 runners had preregistered and dozens more signed up on the morning of the 5K. She estimated there were more than 300 participants. Many of the runners had been waiting for years, as this was the first full Color Dash since 2019.

“It’s good to be back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID,” Benzel said.

What separates the Color Dash from other 5K races is both its casual nature and its bright, fun theme. Volunteers blanketed runners in packets of powdery, colored paint at eight splash stations evenly spaced around the route. There were also five pit stops for runners to grab a drink or a snack.

“The racers will get a lot of opportunities to both get dashed by color and get some goodies along the way,” Benzel said.

“The idea behind this is, if you’re wearing a white shirt, you don’t want to be coming back with a white shirt, do you?” Riverstone Bank’s Nebraska Market President Doug Couse asked the crowd before the race. He then led a countdown, and hundreds of runners tossed paint in the air. It rained down on them, turning their pristine shirts a myriad of colors.

Some runners, like Gering residents Paul Goss and his daughter Abigail Goss, were participating in the Color Dash for the first time. Abigail will soon be starting cross-country, and her father said they were getting in some training.

“We’re just doing something fun beforehand,” Paul Goss said. “Trying out new shoes to see how they work ... (having) fun and some father-daughter time.”

Other runners have completed several Color Dash events in the past and were eagerly awaiting its return.

“I’m a 10-time half-marathoner and I like to participate in the Color Dash because it’s kind of the start of my race season,” Gering resident Stacy Ring said. “...I just like how fun and crazy it is for a good cause.”

Dressed for the occasion, Ring came adorned in a bright, multicolored tutu and a rainbow headpiece.

“I like to come decked out. I like to make it fun,” she said.

After finishing the 5K, participants could join in an after-party back at the Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Different companies and organizations sponsored the splash stations and pit stops. These included Target, Bluff’s Physical Therapy, SWBC, Simmons Olsen Law Firm, Castle & Cooke Mortgage, CAPWN, Allo Fiber, 11:13 Ministries, Elite Fitness, the Gering Merchants Association, Runza and Sam & Louie’s Pizza.

Riverstone Bank sponsored the first splash station along D Street and also served as the primary sponsor of the event.

“They’re able to support us and all 27 partner agencies that we’re supporting this year through the Color Dash,” Benzel said. Normally, the event raises several thousand dollars, and Benzel said the goal was around $10,000 this year.

The money will go toward numerous charitable and community organizations which the United Way of Western Nebraska supports.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.