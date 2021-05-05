If turnout is any indication of a successful event, the downtown Cinco de Mayo celebration was a hit.
Hundreds poured into the 18th Street Plaza on Wednesday for food and live music for an event City Economic Development Director Star Lehl said would return next year.
“We’re so fortunate to live here and have the integration between the community,” Lehl said. “We’ll definitely do it next year.”
The event was nearly halted on its maiden voyage when rain dampened the festivities. However, once the rain cleared up, the crowds poured in.
In addition to the live music and food, margaritas, jalapeno beer, a car show, a taco contest judge by the mayor and several other events took place as part of the celebration.
See the full story and video in the Friday edition of the Star-Herald.
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for downtown Cinco de Mayo event
Jalapeno beer and margaritas were served at the Cinco de Mayo event.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
A down pour of rain threatened to cancel the fire downtown Cinco de Mayo event. After about 20 minutes, the rain let up.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
Volunteers cover band equipment as rain dampened the 18th Street Plaza.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
Live music accompanied the Cinco de Myo event. One such band was nimo Norte.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer judges tacos as part of the Cinco de Mayo event.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
Director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission John Ricks judges tacos.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
Big crowds showed up to the first Cinco de Mayo event.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
A little girl plays in a puddle after rain drenched the 18th Street Plaza. It wasn't enough to dampen the celebration.
JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.