Hundreds turn out for downtown Cinco de Mayo event
Hundreds turn out for downtown Cinco de Mayo event

If turnout is any indication of a successful event, the downtown Cinco de Mayo celebration was a hit.

Hundreds poured into the 18th Street Plaza on Wednesday for food and live music for an event City Economic Development Director Star Lehl said would  return next year.

“We’re so fortunate to live here and have the integration between the community,” Lehl said. “We’ll definitely do it next year.”

The event was nearly halted on its maiden voyage when rain dampened the festivities. However, once the rain cleared up, the crowds poured in.

In addition to the live music and food, margaritas, jalapeno beer, a car show, a taco contest judge by the mayor and several other events took place as part of the celebration.

See the full story and video in the Friday edition of the Star-Herald.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald.

