Hunters urged to stay safe in the field this season

LINCOLN — Another action-packed hunting season has begun, and hunters are excited, but safety should be first and foremost.

Hunters should remember these key steps to ensure safety for them and those around them.

Firearm safety rules

Many dove and teal hunts are in a group setting with friends and family. Be sure to know where everyone is located. Establish shooting lanes and do not swing your firearm outside of your safe zone of fire. Be in constant communication with your group.

Nebraska Hunter Education Coordinator Jackson Ellis said nearly all firearm incidents can be prevented by following four rules:

• Control the muzzle, ensuring that a firearm never is pointed in an unsafe direction.

• Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and away from the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

• Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

• Be sure of your target, and what is beyond it.