‘I’m looking forward to tomorrow:' WWII vet keeps moving forward

Willard Johnson, of Fairfield, Iowa, spent over three years on an island on the other side of the world without communication to his wife, Doris May, when he was only 21 years old. It was one of the hardest parts about being in the military, he said.

“The thing that was most difficult (was that) I never had any contact with my wife for 38 months,” he said. “…We didn’t have the kind of technology like we do now. Everything was slow.”

By “everything,” Johnson meant the mail. He said it took about a month for mail to travel from his wife’s home in San Francisco all the way to Papua New Guinea, where he was working on military aircraft.

Johnson, now 102 years old, remembers his days in the military like it was yesterday.

“I was over with the United States Air Force in the South Pacific area for 38 months, fighting for freedom,” he said. “I was a mechanic. I was crew chief on a cargo plane, and I also helped get fighter aircraft ready for combat. I went into the military in March of 1942 and was discharged in December ’45.”