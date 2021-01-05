‘If we didn’t love it, we wouldn’t be here’: Firefighters talk their 2020 challenges

Last year upended everything, even for people who prepare for everything. For the local fire departments, 2020 meant extended shifts and overtime as medical calls increased due to the coronavirus – all on top of a serious wildfire season. In Gering, firefighters saw calls triple.
“Prior to this year, the most we’ve ever ran in a month was 90 calls. We hit that mark in July. And then again, we hit 89 calls in the month of November alone,” Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said about the volunteer department. “So we were plenty busy.”
Across the North Platte, Captain Justin Houstoun said the Scottsbluff Fire Department experienced a lull in calls in March when COVID-19 first hit, then a serious ramping up after the November spike in coronavirus infections.
“Basically, every department got slow for a couple weeks, in a trend nationwide,” said Scottsbluff Lieutenant Chad Hobbs. “I think the biggest thing was it was out of fear. People weren’t going to hospital for minor sickness or injuries, they kind of stayed away and stayed home.”
“Since then, we’ve more than made up for it,” Houstoun said.
He said the department usually sees around 2,100 calls, this year, they were right around 2,300.
Both fire departments instated new protocols, felt overtime crunches and acquired personal protective gear – such as gowns, masks and face-shields.
They also faced unique hurdles.
The 15-firefighter team at Scottsbluff was split in half, moving half the team to another station in the dorms at Western Nebraska Community College. That meant schedules needed filled. “You just suck it up,” said Firefighter Andrew Kelley, who’s been at Scottsbluff Fire for two and a half years. “It’s our job, if we didn’t love it, we wouldn’t be here.”
At Gering, volunteers said it was difficult juggling between work and fire shifts.
“It’s continued support from our employers that allowed us to give this much time in November,” Firefighter Jeffery Vance said.
Other projects, like the filming of reality TV show “Street Outlaws” also required firefighters on scene.
In August, nearly 4,000 acres of Banner County burned after a wildfire sparked, probably caused by human activity. Eleven Western Nebraska agencies battled Hubbard’s Gap Fire, requiring out of state air-support. The area in the Wildcat hills was rocky, required grueling hikes and was hard on the trucks, Flowers said at the time. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency told the Star-Herald that six firefighters were injured fighting the fire and at least two others required treatment for heat exhaustion.
Then, in November there was the explosion of cases in the Panhandle.
Firefighters from both departments said the calls were constant. In Gering, Flowers said there were easily two calls a day.
“In a 21-day period in November, we ran 39 COVID-positive cases,” he said. “And then we had other 11 other patients that were unknown whether they had it or not, that’s 50 people alone.”
Riley Gaudreault, who joined Gering as a cadet in the summer of 2019 said the entire county felt stretched thin.
“Once November came, it seemed like call after call was just COVID related. And, you know, day or night, it was, it was just busy,” Gaudreault said. “It seems like every time you just sat down, you’re getting another call to go help somebody again.”
Flowers said the constant run meant that ambulances were delayed, and with the hospital at capacity, there was little the department could do.
“More times than not, there were patients that were not getting loaded in the hospital that we know should go to the hospital, but they just couldn’t, because there was no place to take them,” Flowers said. “That hit hard, in terms of the stress factor and the overall desire to help but can’t – because there was no place to go.”
Burnout was real, said Gaudreault.
“There was a time where I had kind of briefly stopped showing up to calls there for about a week or two,” he said. “I don’t know, since I was kind of fairly new, I just kind of got to that burnout point of just running so many COVID calls, it was call after call.”
He said after taking a breathing period, he was back on the trucks, “refueled and ready to go again.”
At Gering, the volunteers said the camaraderie was an important support, but so was getting out spending time with family or extracurriculars. Firefighters at both departments said they were grateful for donations of food, masks and letters saying the community support was vital.
However, the risks from COVID-19 were a threat to families or long-time firefighters.
Scottsbluff firefighter Kelley his concern was the silent nature of the pandemic.
“Especially with a lot of people being asymptomatic, where they’re not showing any signs or anything you don’t know. Do I have it? Do I not? Am I taking it home?” Kelley said.
Mike Levick, a firefighter with Scottsbluff for 13 years said “Within this year, we’ve been away from our families, you know, we have to worry about taking home for families. It’s been a stressful year, but it’s I mean, it’s what we’ve all signed up for.”
Houstoun said vaccines were a priority, with many members of the department receiving their first dose last week, but COVID-19 protocols will still be in place until it’s available more generally.
Gering Firefighter Chris Perales asked the public to keep following public health recommendations, like wearing a mask and washing hands.
“If you protect yourself, that guarantees we can serve you, and if everybody works together to do their own part, I think we’d be able to minimize the impact,” Perales said.
Firefighter Chris Gabis said at the end of the day, they’re here to respond.
“Doesn’t matter what’s happening, a pandemic, or nasty weather, or natural disaster, we’re coming to you,” he said. “We might look different but we’re here to serve the public, 24/7.”