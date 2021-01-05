‘If we didn’t love it, we wouldn’t be here’: Firefighters talk their 2020 challenges

Firefighters from both departments said the calls were constant. In Gering, Flowers said there were easily two calls a day.

“In a 21-day period in November, we ran 39 COVID-positive cases,” he said. “And then we had other 11 other patients that were unknown whether they had it or not, that’s 50 people alone.”

Riley Gaudreault, who joined Gering as a cadet in the summer of 2019 said the entire county felt stretched thin.

“Once November came, it seemed like call after call was just COVID related. And, you know, day or night, it was, it was just busy,” Gaudreault said. “It seems like every time you just sat down, you’re getting another call to go help somebody again.”

Flowers said the constant run meant that ambulances were delayed, and with the hospital at capacity, there was little the department could do.

“More times than not, there were patients that were not getting loaded in the hospital that we know should go to the hospital, but they just couldn’t, because there was no place to take them,” Flowers said. “That hit hard, in terms of the stress factor and the overall desire to help but can’t – because there was no place to go.”

Burnout was real, said Gaudreault.