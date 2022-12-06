Illinois man killed in crash near Potter

An Illinois man was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Saturday. Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, died in the crash near Potter, according to information released from the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office and Cheyenne County Sheriff.

Authorities responded at about 9:46 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 40, which is about two miles east of Potter. A tractor and trailer had crashed, blocking both lanes of westbound traffic. Cheyenne County Emergency Communication Center dispatchers advised that witnesses had described the man driving the semi as being deceased, and responding Cheyenne County deputies confirmed he had died in the crash.

During the investigation, witnessed told deputies that they had observed the the semi drifting from the drive lane of westbound I-80 and onto the concrete shoulder, then on to the grass shoulder, according to information released. The witnesses described the entire tractor and trailer as moving on the grass shoulder at one point when the semi suddenly turned sharply back onto the interstate. At that point, the tractor and trailer rolled onto its side.

Witnesses told deputies that they believed the semi to be driving about 70 miles per hour before the crash and they didn't observe any brake lights come on prior to the crash. Witnesses on scene broke through the windshield of the semi, finding the driver deceased.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub said that Pirzad's cause of death has been determined to be massive blunt force trauma due to motor vehicle accident.

In addition to the sheriff's department, other agencies responding to the crash were the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Potter Volunteer Fire Department, Regional West Medical Center EMS, the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Region 21 Emergency Management, Nebraska Department of Roads and the Nebraska State Patrol Hazardous Materials Team.

Schaub said the truck contained a variety of chemicals, e.g. acetone, acetonitrile, isopropanol, ethanol and ammonia. Reports indicate that the chemicals were contained to the accident site and the site was declared safe.