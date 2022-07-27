Immersing community in history: Legacy of the Plains plans several events for rest of 2022

The Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering will have family-friendly activities available from the Oregon Trail Wagon Train dinner to the High Plains Christmas for the community to enjoy through the end of the year.

Director Dave Wolf said they will offer different events for families in hopes to boost memberships, while also showing people the importance of history.

“The Legacy of the Plains Museum is an appropriate name because it is about the legacy of everyone here, not just the settlers,” Wolf said. “We just need support. A donation is important so our legacy can be available to everyone.”

The fall activities begin with the Oregon Trail Wagon Train dinner on Sunday, Aug. 21. The dinner will return after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

“We’ll have a lot of kids’ games like wagon rides, pedal tractor rides and roping activities,” he said. “Just to be able to get kids and families and everyone really immersed in history is what we’re trying to do more here at the museum.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The meal is a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, a roll, ice cream and a drink. Ticket sales will begin this week. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the museum.

“To be able to have kids out here roping a steer, seeing the longhorns and goats and then being able to talk about what is a cow pie, that’s what I like about it,” he said. “It’s a different part of our history than Harvest Festival is and you can’t beat the meal and backdrop.”

Two days later, Legacy will have a Speaker Series titled “Talk of Empire” on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. The discussion will discuss the African-American migration to a town north of Torrington called Empire. The former slaves settled in the small community, but through a series of economic hardships, the town crumbled, leaving behind only the graves of the residents.

“It’s a really cool story,” he said. “With Empire, there was some bigotry and some racism that played a role in the community’s failure.”

Prisoners of War and World War II camps will be the topic of the Speaker Series on Sept. 6. Melissa Amateis, of Bridgeport, will share her knowledge on the POW and WWII camps.

“A lot of people don’t that the old Scottsbluff landfill — where the tree dump is — used to be the POW camp and the ruins you see there are the ruins of the buildings,” Wolf said.

Wolf will present in late October about death masks and the ways people remembered loved ones before modern times for the Speaker Series.

“We actually have two hair wreaths where you would take hair from a deceased loved one and make it into a wreath,” he said. “Then something popped up on social media about death masks and being able to remember loved ones.”

The Speaker Series events are free to the public and are at 6 p.m.

Then on Sept. 17-18, Legacy will hold Harvest Fest with this year’s crop being potatoes. There will also be a corn maze, a variety of squash and Indian corn growing, as well as demonstrations on harvesting.

“We are really trying to get more live demonstrations so having corn that we can shell or getting someone to come in and quilt and different things to make that history immersive,” Wolf said.

Anyone interested in a living history or live demonstration during the Harvest Fest can contact the museum.

The hay fort, tractor parades, animals and access to the buildings will be open for the fest. Tractor parades will take place at 1 p.m. both days. Members from the Wiedeman and Gentry families will share stories while sitting in the cabins as part of the immersive history experience.

There is a $5 admission fee per person for the fest. People will receive a pin, giving them unlimited access to Legacy those two days.

Wolf said the public can access the corn maze through the month of October by paying general admission. He was unsure when the corn maze would be harvested, but is hopeful it will remain open until to Halloween.

Then on Oct. 1, the museum will set up a Veterans Day display through Nov. 20.

The Warrior Run is scheduled for Nov. 5. The 5K and 10K runs benefit local veterans with competitors starting the race on the southern side of the museum and traveling through Gering.

The proceeds from the Warrior Run go to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization, which helps local veterans in an emergency.

The end of the year features the High Plains Christmas, which opens Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. The museum will offer a hot meal and cowboy coffee and hot chocolate for visitors.

Children are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa to the museum. A Pony Express rider will pick up the letters to Santa to deliver to Santa’s Village in Gering.

The Christmas tree decorating contest and Yule Tide Lights will also take place throughout December.

“We put up Christmas lights in the gallery,” he said. “We usually have them on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday or something like that. We’ll get those dates out when we’ll be open specially for the Yule Tide Lights.

The Trees Along the Trail will feature a youth division this year. After Wolf saw the Minatare Elementary leadership group to set up a tree to raise money for activities last year, he wants to encourage other youth groups to set up a tree as part of the fundraiser.

“We want 4-H groups or church youth groups or high school clubs to participate,” he said.

As the museum staff and volunteers prepare for a busy fall and winter season of festivities, they hope the events help the community connect with history.