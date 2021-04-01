In person programs, seed library, poet-tree and more at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

“Seed libraries are slowly cropping up in public libraries across the nation,” she said. “(Jill Winchell) came across it and she just went, ‘Wow, this is such a unique idea.’ … So I just jumped on board like, ‘This is fantastic, Jill, run with it, get a game plan set up, and we’ll make it happen.’”

It began with Winchell and Aschenbrenner going out to purchase various vegetable, flower and herb seeds and putting them in individual packets for patrons to take. It doesn’t cost anything, and all the library asks is you let the staff know which seeds and how much you take so they can keep track. The goal is to eventually make the library self-sufficient on seed donations from the public.

“So far, we’ve had really good response to it,” Winchell said. “It’s great for kids too because sometimes they just need a little pot of something to do and throw some stuff in and grow it.”

The seed library program began about a week and a half ago, and has already received overwhelming support from the public. The 23 packets of lavender that were put out are already in need of being restocked, Aschenbrenner said.

Winchell said she hopes that down the road it can spur another green thumb program at the library: a plant swap or crop swap.