When Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman reached out to friend, and congressman, Adrian Smith to let him know he’d be in town, he garnered an unexpected invitation to the State of the Union Address.

Through the years, when traveling to Washington, D.C. or the area, Overman said he reaches out to Smith and they get together, havie lunch or some other gathering. Earlier this month, he did the same, as he would be in the area for a conference of a law enforcement organization for which Overman is a sitting board member.

“So, I mean, I just didn’t even realize it was the State of the Union,” he said, telling the story about how he became invited to sit in the audience among members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court and other politicians. “He (Smith) said, ‘Are you busy Tuesday night?’ ‘No,’ I said. And, he asked if I’d be his guest at the State of the Union. ‘Of course.’ My God, holy cow, what an opportunity.”

Overman shared that behind the scenes of the State of the Union, there is a lot of “getting together” beforehand. He joined Smith at a couple of receptions that members of Congress had. Though the partisanship of the Congress is on full display during, and even after the address with responses to the president’s talking points, Overman said that it’s not that way at the events prior to the State of the Union address.

“The receptions were just filled with people,” he said, saying there was not one sign of contentiousness at the events. “Everybody was happy, and engaged, and you had people from both parties there. The camaraderie, the friendliness, and the seeming respect among all of the Congressmen was just really on display.”

Overman met some of the others who were invited to be guests , including five other sheriffs. He met and shook hands with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who Smith had introduced him to during a 2011 visit, and the ambassador from Ukraine, who was recognized by Biden during his speech. He also shook hands with President Joe Biden, who stopped after making eye contact with Overman in the hallway after the State of the Union Address. With Smith being a longtime member of Congress, he said, he said he knew a position where they may get a chance to be close to the president as he left the House Chamber with his security. Sure enough, they were in the right place, at the right time.

“He said, ‘Hi, nice to see you.’,” Overman said, saying it was a quick exchange with the president. “I said, ‘Thank you Mr. President.”

Overman saw firsthand the reaction from Republicans as they booed and Rep. Marjorie Taylor, of Georgia, even stood up and shouted “Liar” as the president spoke. Republicans were particularly upset as the president spoke, “saying that the Republicans wanted to sunset or end Social Security and Medicare,” he said. “I don’t think you’ve ever seen Republicans say that … so that kind of ticked them off.’

However, he said, there were also times that Republicans stood and applauded the president, particularly as he spoke about bipartisanship. In his conversations, Overman said, he has heard and seen that Speaker Kevin McCarthy has had meetings with Biden that went well and “there’s a lot of things that we can agree on.”

“You know, we’re all Americans, and there’s lots of things that we agree on. And those that we don’t, we work out in the political process.”

There were some topics that Overman said he wasn’t surprised on Biden’s positions. He did take issue with Biden’s comments about Black Americans having to have ‘The Talk’ with their sons, warning them about being cautious around law enforcement. Overman said he doesn’t feel that Black Americans have to fear law enforcement, particularly if they follow directives given by police during a stop, he said. As a law enforcement officer – and he said many law enforcement feel the same – he finds incidents, such as the beating death of Tyre Nichols to be disgusting, but “not all police officers in this country are like that.” Five officers have been charged in the killing of Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

Biden also praised law enforcement, echoing a similar sentiment to Overman’s and that police officers deserve to be safe and go home to their families.

Every member of Congress can invite one guest to the State of the Union Address. The Speaker of the House can invite 24 guests and the president can invite up to 24 guests to be seated in a box with the First Lady. Members of Biden’s Cabinet and Supreme Court Justices also make up the audience.

Overman described it as a “really fun, really great experience” to be among the guests at the State of the Union. As a law enforcement officer, he said, he took particular interest in observing the security during the address and the other events.

“You can see everything,” he said, describing it as a unique experience. “You can feel everything. … I was honored, really honored to get the invitation.”