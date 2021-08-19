‘In the Heights’ coming to Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF - Creator of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda has turned heads once again with his latest musical film “In the Heights,” which will be coming to the Midwest Theater screen this weekend.

According to the film synopsis, in Washington Heights, New York, the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

The PG-13 film will screen on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 for members and $7 for non-members.

All proceeds go to the Historic Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501c3 nonprofit.