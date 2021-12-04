Inaugural Very Merry Christmas Market brings fun downtown

Thousands of shoppers and spectators packed the 18th Street Plaza for what turned out to be a very successful debut. The Very Merry Christmas Market was held for the first time, and for those looking for a holiday extravaganza, it did not disappoint.
“We’ve got a great day. It’s beautiful, sunny, and people really came out,” market organizer Kristin Wiebe said of the Dec. 4 event.
“The entertainment’s been just wonderful all day, and there’s such a great selection of vendors. It’s a very fun day.”
More than 15 vendors and half a dozen food trucks and stands supplied shoppers with plenty to look for. The market kicked off at 10 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m., but dozens of shoppers were there early.
“We just wanted to get our products out there for Christmas shopping,” Ashlee Gompert, of The Flower Den floral shop, said.
She had driven from Morrill to participate, and was selling rugs, soaps, bags, jewelry and other gifts. She said the event was good for foot traffic.
Visitors came for other reasons too, such as the entertainment. Most were from around Scottsbluff.
“We heard they were going to have it out here, and we just wanted to look around at some of the stuff they had out,” Alex Marker, who visited with his wife Holly and baby Thatcher said. “Maybe we’ll get something to eat ... it’s just nice to have something like this in the community.”
One activity more than any other drew people to the plaza: to snap some pictures with Santa Claus. The jolly old man came all the way from the North Pole just to meet with Scottsbluff’s youth.
Getting photos was the Marker family’s number one priority. Children waited by the dozens to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. The big man handed out candy canes to all the children who met with him.
Finnley Wagner asked him for a computer, “because I want to learn new things on learning games,” she said. Reagan and Ruby Schiff both asked for socks, but fun socks, not regular socks.
Several other entertainment options proved popular, as well. The Scottsbluff Strings and the Two Year Jam jazz trio provided music. Choirs from Scottsbluff High School and the Western Nebraska Community College sang.
There were also carriage rides, a skating rink, and a storybook reading which saw 250 kids get a free book. Most of the events were staggered so there could be ample time to attend them all.
A card-making station at 1719 Broadway, just a few doors down, gave kids the chance to make their own Christmas cards. Additional family photography by Mackenzie Westphal was at that building, as was a gift-wrapping station.
Near the plaza itself, families could also browse a selection of Christmas trees provided by the Adams Family Farm.
In conjunction with the market, the Midwest Theater hosted two free holiday movies. The Polar Express was shown at 1:30, and The Star was shown at 7 p.m.
The market had been in the works since August. Wiebe said she’d like for it to continue on for future years. If this year’s turnout is anything to go by, there’s a good chance of that happening.
Her favorite part of the whole event was just seeing families have fun together.
“I definitely hope we’ll do it next year. It’s been a good turnout, it’s really nice,” she said.