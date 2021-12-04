Inaugural Very Merry Christmas Market brings fun downtown

Thousands of shoppers and spectators packed the 18th Street Plaza for what turned out to be a very successful debut. The Very Merry Christmas Market was held for the first time, and for those looking for a holiday extravaganza, it did not disappoint.

“We’ve got a great day. It’s beautiful, sunny, and people really came out,” market organizer Kristin Wiebe said of the Dec. 4 event.

“The entertainment’s been just wonderful all day, and there’s such a great selection of vendors. It’s a very fun day.”

More than 15 vendors and half a dozen food trucks and stands supplied shoppers with plenty to look for. The market kicked off at 10 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m., but dozens of shoppers were there early.

“We just wanted to get our products out there for Christmas shopping,” Ashlee Gompert, of The Flower Den floral shop, said.

She had driven from Morrill to participate, and was selling rugs, soaps, bags, jewelry and other gifts. She said the event was good for foot traffic.

Visitors came for other reasons too, such as the entertainment. Most were from around Scottsbluff.