Increase in COVID-19 cases tied to schools being in session

Over the last three weeks, Panhandle Public Health officials report an influx of COVID-19 cases, largely which they attributed to schools coming in session.
For the most part, schools have been in session for six weeks. In recent weeks, cases in Dawes, Scotts Bluff County and other Panhandle counties have been tied to cases among staff or students in school districts. School being in session, as well as the increase in gatherings that are school-related, were cited as contributors on the community level to an increase in cases by health officials Monday.
On Tuesday, PPHD released the current risk dial, a tool used to illustrate whether risk for contracting COVID-19 is increasing or decreasing in the Panhandle. All counties are now in the “moderate risk” level, including two that have been at “low risk” for weeks, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said in discussing the dial.
“We did jump up in the yellow (moderate risk) and we’re inching (closer to) the orange (high risk level),” she said.
The risk dial examines nine data points over a three-week period. In the last three weeks, Prochazka said, the Panhandle has reported an increase in positive cases.
“New cases remain high, with 159 in the past three weeks alone. The weekly positivity rate has increased from less than 5% the week of the 12th to 15% in the last three weeks. ICU bed availability has been less than 30% the past three weeks and ventilator availability has been slightly decreasing in those weeks.”
Prochazka urged people to “take recommendations to heart,” including staying home when able, to wash hands or use hand sanitizer, social distance and to wear a mask when not able to social distance. Disinfecting high touch surfaces is also recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Though some may not believe the risk level is important, officials reminded people during the call that school districts are also using the dial to assess risk level and determine their steps for mitigating the spread of the virus. Prochazka and Kim Engel, director of Panhandle Public Health District, also reviewed some of the steps that school districts have taken.
“Throughout the summer, we met with school superintendents and many times, board members, about reopening plans and how (school district officials could create an environment that is safest for their students,” Engel said.
She said that districts have put into place a number of strategies, such as taking steps to ensure students can be kept six feet apart, using “cohorts” or smaller groupings of students to ensure that if a student or staff member did test positive that a large amount of students did not have to be quarantined or contract the virus, to wearing masks.
Mask policies have made the biggest difference in the number of students who have had to quarantine, Engel said. She shared some examples in which schools did not require masks and have had to quarantine 20 to 41 students or staff members after one person tested positive. In the best cases, she said, school districts that have instituted mask requirements have not had to quarantine any students or staff.
In cases where all persons are wearing a mask — including the person who has tested positive — guidance is that persons around the person who has tested positive only need to self-monitor for symptoms. The person who has tested positive does have to isolate. In situations where a positive person is not wearing a mask, all persons have to quarantine. If a person does test positive and wore a mask, a close contact who was not wearing a mask will have to quarantine. The guidance has now become part of the directed health measures put into place by Gov. Pete Ricketts so it is the standard used when a positive case is reported in a school district.
“We have had lots of success stories,” Engel said. “There are a lot of schools that are implementing these pre-cautionary tactics.”
Engel highlighted Gordon-Rushville schools, which did start out the school year with positive cases among its students and staff, but were able to keep quarantine numbers low and mitigate the spread with the use of masks. Engel shared a quote from Lori Liggett, superintendent: “When I walk through the halls and see children in classrooms and in their seats learning, I know this is why we have worked so hard on these reopening plans. Continuity is the ultimate goal while keeping kids, families and our community safe.”
The Panhandle Public Health District also moved to Phase 4 of directed health measures on Sept. 11, another change that has occurred this month.
In Phase 4, restrictions on restaurants, child care centers, businesses such as gyms and fitness centers, salons and similar businesses and even limits on wedding and funeral receptions have been removed. Gatherings and occupancy rates will continue to be limited, with occupancy limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy for indoors gatherings and events. Outdoor gatherings can move to 100 percent of rated occupancy, however, gatherings and events that will exceed 500 person capacity continue to have to go through a review and approval process with Panhandle health officials. Facilities or venues with more than 500 person capacity that are re-opening, or expanding occupancy, must now submit, or resubmit, plans for review to the Panhandle Public Health District to ensure safety and health protocols are in place. Facilities smaller than that can also use the district’s guidance for event planning as a tool to ensure safety.
Engel said the Panhandle has seen an improvement in the time that it takes for tests to be returned from TestNebraska, the largest provider of free testing, but it continues to take three to four days before results are returned. Officials would like to see tests returned and contact tracing able to begin within 24 hours for best results in mitigating spread of the virus.
Five children and 19 adults were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus during Monday’s call.
Among children 19 and under, positive cases were: 2, Box Butte, community spread; 1, Morrill County, close contact; 1, Scotts Bluff County, close contact; 1, Scotts Bluff County, still under investigation. Among adults, positive cases by county, were: Box Butte, 1, close contact, 3 community spread; Cheyenne, 2, community spread, 2 close contact; Dawes, 1 close contact, 1 under investigation; Garden, 2, community spread; Scotts Bluff County, 2, close contact, 3, community spread; Sheridan, 1, community spread, 1 unknown.
