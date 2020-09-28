Increase in COVID-19 cases tied to schools being in session

Prochazka urged people to “take recommendations to heart,” including staying home when able, to wash hands or use hand sanitizer, social distance and to wear a mask when not able to social distance. Disinfecting high touch surfaces is also recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Though some may not believe the risk level is important, officials reminded people during the call that school districts are also using the dial to assess risk level and determine their steps for mitigating the spread of the virus. Prochazka and Kim Engel, director of Panhandle Public Health District, also reviewed some of the steps that school districts have taken.

“Throughout the summer, we met with school superintendents and many times, board members, about reopening plans and how (school district officials could create an environment that is safest for their students,” Engel said.

She said that districts have put into place a number of strategies, such as taking steps to ensure students can be kept six feet apart, using “cohorts” or smaller groupings of students to ensure that if a student or staff member did test positive that a large amount of students did not have to be quarantined or contract the virus, to wearing masks.