Increases in lodging taxes show more people traveling to western Nebraska

As things return to normal after an approximately year-long pandemic, people are hitting the road, traveling to destinations like the Scotts Bluff National Monument, the Wildcat Hills and other locations.
That’s evident from lodging tax numbers as they roll in for 2021. Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy has been sharing her excitement with others, such as Scotts Bluff County Commissioners during the board’s most recent meeting, as March and April lodging tax numbers brought in record amounts of revenues.
In March, Leisy told the Star-Herald, Scotts Bluff County lodging taxes exceeded amounts from 2019, a year which Leisy dubbs “the best tourism year we had, ever.” In 2019, Scotts Bluff County hotels, RV parks and others brought in an estimated $17,000. In March 2021, Leisy said, lodging taxes brought in totaled $26,600.
“That is major historic,” she said. “April was even better.”
In April, Scotts Bluff County brought in $35,400 in lodging taxes, a $10,000 increase above general, historical averages brought in by the county. In 2019, she said, Scotts Bluff County brought in $26,800 in lodging taxes during the month of April.
State reporting of lodging taxes is about two months behind, so officials like Leisy are watching those numbers throughout the tourism season, gauging how the tourism season may be faring.
“I think May is going to be huge,” she said. June should follow well, with events like the Robidoux Quick & Dirty, the Father’s Day Rock ‘N’ Roll Classic Car Show, baseball tournaments and more.
Generally, tourism season is considered Memorial Day to Labor Day, and the months outside of that are called the “shoulder season.” With March and April being shoulder season months, the summer tourism season is looking to surpass records.
Anecdotally, Leisy said, she is hearing people are ready to vacation. In May, people were happy to be able to start enjoying graduations, weddings and other family events.
“There’s just been such a large increase of people (in the area),” she siad. “So many people, you know, they’re tired of being at home. They’ve protected themselves in whatever form they’ve decided to for themselves and their family. And, now, they’re out and about.”
Leisy said that the tourism industry is reporting an increase in the purchase of campers and RVs and some people have even told her they plan to just travel the U.S.
“They saved tons of money from last year, from not being able to get out and do those kinds of things, so now, they’re traveling. That’s the biggest thing that we’re seeing here ... and they plan to go places where they’ve never been before.” RV
With an influx of visitors, other parts of the community also benefit, from restaurants to other tourist spots. Leisy said she has seen more Colorado and Wyoming visitors, but was also surprised to start fielding a lot of inquiries, and see license plates from travelers in Kansas.
Funds from the lodging tax collected by Scotts Bluff County hotels, RV parks and other benefits the community’s attractions. Scotts Bluff County has a 4% tax, with 3% of that tax benefiting the local visitor’s bureau and 1% going to the Nebraska Tourism Commission. Scotts Bluff County uses those funds to assist attractions with marketing and capital improvements, which are awarded through grants.
Most recently, Scotts Bluff County approved a grant to help the Riverside Discovery Center make improvements to its splash pad. Capital improvement projects at the Wildcat Hills and the Legacy of the Plains Museum are just two of the locales that have benefited from funds. Grants to assist with marketing are also awarded, with events like the Old West Balloon Fest and the Robidoux Quick & Dirty among those receiving funds in recent years.
“The whole idea behind the marketing funds is that we encourage them to advertise far enough away that someone has to spend the night.”
The goal is to put more heads in beds, as tourism officials are known to say.
Leisy is also hoping to repeat success she experienced in 2020 when the tourism bureau’s award-winning campaign highlighted western Nebraska as “landmark country.” This year, the tourism bureau’s campaign pays homage to those little and significant moments on our trips that make unique memories.
Leisy talked about the tourism season with Star-Herald reporter Lauren Brant in this week’s episode of Table Talk. Visit starherald.com to hear more from Leisy on western Nebraska tourism.