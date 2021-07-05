Increases in lodging taxes show more people traveling to western Nebraska

“I think May is going to be huge,” she said. June should follow well, with events like the Robidoux Quick & Dirty, the Father’s Day Rock ‘N’ Roll Classic Car Show, baseball tournaments and more.

Generally, tourism season is considered Memorial Day to Labor Day, and the months outside of that are called the “shoulder season.” With March and April being shoulder season months, the summer tourism season is looking to surpass records.

Anecdotally, Leisy said, she is hearing people are ready to vacation. In May, people were happy to be able to start enjoying graduations, weddings and other family events.

“There’s just been such a large increase of people (in the area),” she siad. “So many people, you know, they’re tired of being at home. They’ve protected themselves in whatever form they’ve decided to for themselves and their family. And, now, they’re out and about.”

Leisy said that the tourism industry is reporting an increase in the purchase of campers and RVs and some people have even told her they plan to just travel the U.S.