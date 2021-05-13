Indulgence Salon holds fundraiser for Festival of Hope

“I also wanted to do it because I noticed with a lot of women, obviously, they didn’t get to choose to shave their heads and it was a really emotional thing for them,” she said. “Now there is a big stigma around women with shaved heads. When you see a woman with a shaved head, you automatically assume she’s sick. I wanted to give power back to that.”

Although she appreciates how women like to style their hair, she hopes shaving off her hair shows a woman’s hair does not define who she is as a person.

“I thought it would be fun to make that statement and help get rid of that stigma that having a shaved head doesn’t have to mean anything,” Bosche said.

The hair donations are going to Wigs for Kids and Children with Hair Loss. The charities have guidelines for hair donations, so Bosche said the two women have not colored or treated their hair.

“It’s been really hard since I work at a salon and that’s what I do, but it’s been a really fun experience,” she said.

As the fundraiser approaches, Bosche said people have asked her if she is nervous to cut off her hair. She said she is passionate about the event and the impact it will have on members of the community, so she is excited.