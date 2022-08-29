Informational meeting slated on planned expressway project

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a public information open house meeting regarding the preliminary concept designs for a four-lane expressway along U.S. Highway 26 (US-26) and Nebraska Link 62A (L-62A) in Scotts Bluff and Morrill counties.

The meeting will be held in the Minatare High School Gymnasium at 1107 Seventh Street in Minatare, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 5 – 7 p.m. (MDT). A map of two proposed construction options will be available for viewing at the public meeting. No formal presentations are planned for this meeting.

The proposed project would expand the existing two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway, separated by a depressed median. This project would be 18.19 miles in length, starting just west of Minatare’s Main Street at approximately mile marker (MM) 32.55 and extending east to the junction of US-26 and L-62A at MM 41.92. The project would continue east on L-62A from the junction with US-26 at MM 0.00 to the junction of US-385 and L-62A at MM 9.19.

The typical section would be more urban in nature through Minatare (likely a 5-lane section). The intersections would be improved throughout the project and expressway access would be controlled from right in/right out properties.

The proposed purpose of the project is to provide an improved highway on this National Highway System (NHS) High Priority Corridor and to fulfill the legislative intent of constructing a four-lane highway along the Heartland Expressway Corridor.

The proposed need is based on the high traffic volumes, including a high percentage of heavy truck traffic, local travelers, and agricultural vehicles. The project would also complete the last remaining gap in the four-lane highway system between Scottsbluff/Gering and Alliance, as well as strengthening the economic and social connections of the greater economic region of western Nebraska.

Because federal funding would be provided by the Federal Highway Administration, an environmental assessment will be prepared to investigate the social, environmental, and economic effects of the proposed project. Environmental resources to be evaluated include wetlands, threatened and endangered species, historic properties and cultural resources, parks and recreation areas, social and economic impacts, farmlands and agriculture, hazardous materials, minority and low-income populations, noise impacts, aesthetics and any required property acquisitions. The public will be afforded an opportunity to comment on the Draft EA prior to a decision document by FHWA and NDOT.

Proposed project alternatives would require the acquisition of additional property rights, which could include new right-of-way (ROW), control of access (CA), permanent easements (PE), and/or temporary easements (TE). Residential and commercial structures are anticipated to be impacted by the project.

Relocation assistance will be provided to eligible displacees requiring relocation. If your property is impacted by this project, you would be contacted by a representative from NDOT’s Right of Way Division once the design footprint has been established. Access to adjacent properties would be maintained during construction but may be limited at times due to phasing requirements.

As of this date, construction would be projected to start in 2025. A construction letting date would be scheduled based on the results of the environmental assessment, funding availability and priority.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility for all persons. Appropriate provisions for the hearing and visually challenged or persons with Limited English

Proficiency (LEP) will be made if the Department is notified by Sept. 1. Notification should be submitted to: Lucas Nelsen, NDOT Public Involvement, P.O. Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, lucas.nelsen@nebraska.gov, voice telephone 402)-79-3890; fax 402-479-3989.

Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/51521. For those without internet access, information may be obtained through the contact above or at NDOT Headquarters, 1500 Hwy 2, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68502. For further information regarding the project, contact Doug Hoevet, NDOT District 5 Engineer, doug.hoevet@nebraska.gov; voice telephone 308-436-6587.