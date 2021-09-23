Instructors go in-depth to stress the importance of farm safety

Fifth-grade students from Gering Public Schools spent their Thursday watching mannequins getting thrown out of cars and tiny model figures get electrocuted.
These were among a dozen safety demonstrations at the Progressive Agriculture Safety Days event. Around 90 students from Lincoln and Northfield elementary schools were bussed over to the Scotts Bluff County fairgrounds in Mitchell to learn more about proper safety procedures.
The demonstrations covered bike safety, fire safety, water safety, ATV safety, sun protection, lawnmower safety, the dangers of drugs, electrical safety, chemical look-alikes, rollover safety and grain silo safety. There were also three power take-off (PTO) demonstrations during lunch.
“We’re trying to prevent accidents,” event coordinator John Dillman, a regional sales manager at Betaseed, said. “That’s why we’re trying to educate the students.”
Two dozen volunteer instructors and eight FFA students walked the fifth-graders through the demonstrations.
The students were randomly assigned into 11 different groups to participate at each station. “We just sat down and (decided) which kids would work really well together, a mix of boys and girls and their different personalities” Lincoln teacher Sarah Cline said.
Each group had fifteen minutes to learn all they could from each demonstration, and some students said they learned quite a bit.
“Yeah, so far. We’ve got a couple more stations though,” Lincoln Elementary student Alba Marigoni said during her group’s lunch.
When hearing the boys in her group enjoyed the rollover demonstration the most, she said “Of course the car, of course ... that one was pretty fun. The poor baby, every time he turned upside down he was like, ‘Woo!’”
The rollover station was hosted by the Nebraska State Patrol, using a machine to spin half a pickup truck end over end to simulate a rollover. Students saw two demonstrations: one where the adult and child mannequins inside wore seatbelts and one where they didn’t.
Many stations were designed to show the fifth-graders not only how to make safe decisions, but the consequences that might occur if they did not. Instructors did not shy away from describing how electric charges could melt through skin and clothing, or how farmers could get stuck and die in grain silos. The swimming safety station used tiny models to portray how easy it is to drown while swimming in a canal.
“We have to make sure people respect the equipment,” volunteer Jana Schwartz said.
Perhaps the most impactful lesson was from the PTO demonstrations. Dummies made of balloons and Tyvek coveralls, all named Ty after their clothing choice, were jammed into the back end of a tractor implement that had been left running. The dummies were literally shredded to pieces, with balloons and bits of fabric flying everywhere.
When the gruesome scene was over, the students raced to claim the balloons left over from the Ty’s demise.
“We just witnessed the murder of Ty...and everybody was fighting for the organs of Ty,” Northfield student Allie Davies said.
In addition to stressing the students protect themselves, many instructors also stressed the importance of passing the safety lessons on to parents and siblings.
This was the tenth Safety Days event at the fairgrounds. It was held in conjunction with the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce. The curriculum is designed for third, fourth and fifth-grade classes, and the event can handle a maximum of around 150 students.