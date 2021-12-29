Interest in culture declines as generations move on

Robert Busch, a Volga German descendant whose grandparents moved to the area more than a century ago, said the morals instilled in his generation are much different from the ones people grow up with now.

Drugs are more prevalent in society, he said. People have less respect for their elders and positions of authority. The familial and religious values espoused today are vastly different from when he was growing up in the 1930s and 1940s.

“For us old folks, in many cases, it’s heartbreaking,” Busch said.

The importance of agriculture in society has also shifted, transforming the influence the Volga Germans had. At one point, nearly half the farms in Scotts Bluff County were owned by this group. Fewer people farm than in decades past, and it has become exponentially more expensive to do so.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I started out in 1959 on (80) acres. I farmed for three years and fed my family … today, 80 acres wouldn’t buy a loaf of bread,” Busch said.

In decades past, whole families used to work on farms, with children as young as five pitching in to aid their families. Nowadays, they have different things to work on.