Interest in culture declines as generations move on

Editor’s Note: Part 3 of a three-part series
By the end of the 20th century, Volga Germans had made their mark on the Panhandle. Overcoming hardships and harassment, they left an undeniable influence on the area, from farmers to storeowners to entertainers. However, a changing society led to their culture being less and less appreciated over time, and nowadays the legacy of these stalwart immigrants is more obscure.
The American Historical Society of Germans from Russia was founded in 1968, headquartered in Colorado. It relocated to Lincoln in 1973. On Feb. 4, 1977, the Panhandle chapter was chartered, providing a gathering place for Volga Germans ever since.
Dick Kuxhausen, the president of the Panhandle group, said it can be extremely difficult to get younger people interested in joining.
“We have a different society now,” he said. “People are still giving, they just don’t want to be bothered.”
For the last several decades, membership has been declining because younger people have not been as interested in their heritage as some reckon they should be. It’s an issue which impacts numerous longstanding groups in the area, not just the AHSGR.
“I think the problem we have in the United States is we have so many things going on now,” Kuxhausen said. “Some things that probably should be important to our younger children, aren’t.”
Robert Busch, a Volga German descendant whose grandparents moved to the area more than a century ago, said the morals instilled in his generation are much different from the ones people grow up with now.
Drugs are more prevalent in society, he said. People have less respect for their elders and positions of authority. The familial and religious values espoused today are vastly different from when he was growing up in the 1930s and 1940s.
“For us old folks, in many cases, it’s heartbreaking,” Busch said.
The importance of agriculture in society has also shifted, transforming the influence the Volga Germans had. At one point, nearly half the farms in Scotts Bluff County were owned by this group. Fewer people farm than in decades past, and it has become exponentially more expensive to do so.
“I started out in 1959 on (80) acres. I farmed for three years and fed my family … today, 80 acres wouldn’t buy a loaf of bread,” Busch said.
In decades past, whole families used to work on farms, with children as young as five pitching in to aid their families. Nowadays, they have different things to work on.
Weddings brought in hundreds in big, drawn-out, multi-day affairs. Dutch hop bands came from Colorado to perform in front of dancing, singing Volga Germans. But somewhere along the way, what had been a way of life became an antiquated tradition.
The Panhandle AHSGR chapter has tried to make more inroads with potential new members. They created a documentary using local Volga German descendants called “The Beet Tender’s Destiny.” This detailed the history of how Germans came from Russia to Nebraska, and has been shown at events at the UNL Research Extension Center, among other locations.
“Frankly, some of that is dying out. The younger generations aren’t as interested … and I don’t know how we’re going to keep it going,”
Gladys Wyatt said. Wyatt is a former Nebraska Panhandle secretary and president, and national charter member of the AHSGR.
On a national level, the society is still going strong, with regular events and fundraisers as well as triannual meetings. They also have a variety of merchandise, such as cookbooks, which helps connect Volga Germans with their heritage. For the Nebraska Panhandle, however, things just aren’t going as well.
“We used to have, years ago, a public dinner. Some of the ladies would gather and cook a meal,” Wyatt said.
Over the years, that public dinner morphed into a private one. There were also dances and Oktoberfest celebrations in the fall. It became harder to spread the word about Volga German heritage when there were fewer and fewer Volga Germans interested in learning about it.
In just the last few years alone, Kuxhausen estimated the society lost 80% of its fluent German speakers; victims of old age. There are fewer people than ever to attend their group meals.
Part of the reason for younger people’s disinterest may be because the Volga Germans are less of a homogeneous group than they were a century ago. People marry into different cultures, and their children have different traditions to learn and heritages to explore.
“People should be interested in their heritage,” Wyatt said. “It’s always good to know where you came from, and pass it down to your children and grandchildren over time.”
With luck, the society could see a resurgence as more people grow interested in learning about the past. Perhaps then, the German weddings and Dutch hop bands could make a resurgence, and the legacy of generations of Volga Germans will continue for a good while longer.