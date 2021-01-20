International children’s choir to lead First Baptist Church service

Around 18 children from Rwanda and India will be taking the lead during First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff’s Sunday service on Jan. 24.

The children are part of His Little Feet’s International Children’s Choir, which is based in Windsor, Colorado and brings in orphaned children from around the world to perform across the United States to raise awareness about the ministry.

According to the mission statement on His Little Feet’s website, “His Little Feet exists to help, love and train orphaned and vulnerable children worldwide.”

“Basically, what they do is take in orphans who are in situations that are not safe from all over the world and give them a home, education, spiritual upbringing in churches and stuff like that,” First Baptist pastor Ben Poole said. “… I’m looking forward to it. People who have seen it (the choir performance) just really love what these kids can do and love the message they bring.”

Poole said this isn’t the first time First Baptist Church has hosted the children’s choir out of Colorado, which is why when they reached out looking for churches to perform at, he said yes—as long as COVID-19 remained in check.