Irrigation district announces Inland Lakes transfer, early water run

MITCHELL — The Pathfinder Irrigation District will begin the transfer of Inland Lakes water from Guernsey Reservoir to Lakes Alice, Winters Creek and Minatare through the Interstate Canal on May 15. Water should reach Lake Alice late on May 17 and Lake Minatare by May 19-20. Water levels in the lakes will begin to rise on these dates. People using the lakes for recreation should be aware of the changing water levels and plan accordingly.

It has been a problematic spring to get ready for both the district and the district’s users, according to a press release from Pathfinder Irrigation District. At this time, the district anticipates starting deliveries of early irrigation water to its customers around May 23, depending on the district’s ability to get laterals cleaned for delivery and the demand for water. The district anticipates having water available for delivery for approximately 14 days, depending on demand and water levels in the lakes.

The Bureau of Reclamation is currently projecting an allocated year for the 2022 water season. Irrigators should keep in mind that all water used during the early run will be charged to their accounts. Irrigators should keep in mind also that much of the projected water supply will come from the spring snowmelt and runoff and is not yet accounted for in the reservoirs.

With the current forecast put out by the Bureau of Reclamation, the district is expecting to have water available for 75 to 80 days. Should conditions change, the District will adjust its plans accordingly.

Because the water supply is allocated, irrigators are encouraged to work with the district to manage and conserve as much water as possible. With conservative management, users can stretch the supply out.

Information concerning water operations can also be found on the district’s website at www.pathfinderirrigation.com.

