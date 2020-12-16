‘It’s a nightmare’: 5-year-old boy among Scottsbluff-area children hospitalized with mysterious inflammatory syndrome tied to COVID-19

“He’s had a fever up to 105 degrees for an entire night,” she said Wednesday, saying it’s been frightening. “Now, we have the fever under control, but the medications and the inflammation in his body is causing hallucinations.”

On Tuesday night, Sinks said, she stayed up with her son as he experienced hallucinations and will meet with a neurologist.

“It’s a nightmare,” Sinks said. “I want every parent out there to be warned because their child doesn’t have to show symptoms (of COVID-19) for them to be sick.”

The boy was tested for COVID-19 when he went to the Scottsbluff hospital, but the rapid test he was given came back negative for COVID-19. It was not until Brody was tested for antibodies that his mother learned he had contracted the virus.

“He never showed any symptoms. He was asymptomatic,” she said. “We don’t know how this happened.”

Sinks said she has been racking her brain to think how Brody, who is not attending school because his mother had delayed enrolling him this year due to the pandemic, contracted COVID-19. Sinks said doctors told her symptoms of MIS-C present about 30 days after a child has had COVID.