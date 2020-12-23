It’s looking like a windy Christmas

Chances are slim to none for a white Christmas in the Panhandle, instead, it’ll most likely be a windy weather, which complicates any travel via reindeer or car.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s looking good for a white Christmas,” Meteorologist Matt Dewey at the National Weather Service station in Cheyenne said Wednesday. White Christmas usually means at least an inch of groundcover.

He said a ridge of high pressure builds over the area and lingers, and while something could change, the expectation is Christmas Eve temperatures in the 40s and Christmas Day with temperatures in the 50s, low of 25.

“The next best chance of snow we have is possibly Saturday night into Sunday, which is past Christmas,” he said.

Current federal and local health officials are discouraging travel and multi-house gatherings for the pandemic. Travelers could be affected by high winds Christmas Eve, with gusts ranging from 35 to 45 mph. Those “howling winds” are expected to slow Christmas morning to between 20 and 30 mph and would ramp down around 4 p.m.

