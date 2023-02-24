Like many who grew up in the area, Tina Worthman has fond memories of visits to the Midwest Theater.

Among her fondest memories are sitting in the balcony at the Midwest Theater, enjoying popcorn and watching "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" with her mom and sister on a day when they had planned to go to Colorado, but a snowstorm kept them from taking their trip. She laughs as she thinks about skipping school with her mom, followed by a downtown shopping trip.

She also has memories of the first viewing of movies, like “Star Wars,” at the theater. Another memory she recalled was visiting the Midwest for a school trip in middle school, during which a tornado occurred, and the kids were sheltered. Though she and her now-husband didn't know each other at the time, it's a memory that they share, as he was also at the theater as a kid at the time.

"I just remember it was wild," she said of that moment. "... This is where you always came for movies when I was a kid. You walked through those doors, you got your popcorn, and as you walked into the theater, you got that feeling. It still has that feeling."

That feeling? It’s magic.

"Whenever you walk in the theater, there's a magical feeling," said Worthman, who is in her first month as the theater’s executive director. "It's magical. And I am so happy that it's still here," she says as she sits in the lobby of the theater and looks around fondly, taking in its scrollwork, the colors and the other pieces of its décor that make up the charm of the theater. "... There's not very many of these places left."

Worthman wants to see others enjoy that magic, saying she has lots of ideas for bringing inspiration and creating memories among the patrons of the Midwest Theater and the larger community.

"You don't realize when you watch movies here as a kid that not all theaters are this spectacular," she said. "... It's not nearly as beautiful, like the ceiling and the walls, and you know, this whole sense of history."

Sure, she says, modern theaters have reclining seats and cupholders, but they can't compare with the beauty of the Midwest Theater. In recent years, its art deco architecture and design has been highlighted and restored.

Projects are underway or planned to continue to highlight the theater. Some things, like the expansion of the concessions area, have been done to make it more accessible to patrons and meet modern needs. For a theater like the Midwest, its board, organizations like the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, businesses and people who give have been instrumental in supporting its efforts.

A perfect example of that support and commitment is a $776,000 project that includes the upgrade of the downtown Scottsbluff theater's iconic marquee. The 76-year-old marquee was removed in July 2022 and a replica is being created, using the latest in LED technology with more weather-resistant building materials. Some delays mean that the marquee won’t be installed until April or May, but Midwest Theater employees and board members are eagerly awaiting delivery and installation of the final product.

The project also included the restoration of the original lobby mural, composed of scrollwork that a painting conservator painstakingly worked on for weeks last fall, and an artistic representation of the original sidewalk that greeted theatergoers now graces the entryway. Electrical upgrades to inside neon lighting remain to be done, which Worthman said she is excited to see begin and will add to the uniqueness of the theater.

“The marquee being restored is going to be huge. I feel like it's going to bring back so much interest to what is here," she said, saying that things feel a little disjointed without it on the front of the building.

Programming at the Midwest Theater is sure to see some refreshing as well. The Midwest Theater’s current season’s calendar is filled, with upcoming performances scheduled by Legacy Five, a Southern gospel quartet; Take3, a trio that touts classical musical training with rock-star charisma; and Afrique En Cirque, made up of acrobats and musicians.

Details will be coming soon about a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera On Tour performance of Verdi's Opera "La Traviata." People are being encouraged to save the date for the performance, brought to the community by John Stinner and his wife, Rita, and the Friends of the Midwest Theater.

In addition to wanting to see more events take to the stage at the Midwest, Worthman said she hopes to bring in more educational events for children and adults, as well as other activities in partnerships with others in the community. The pandemic impacted many such events, she said.

The Midwest Theater is also readying for the summer months, when its SkyView Drive-In theater will return. The theater, which grew out of the pandemic, reaches a different segment of the community and has been a popular draw in the summer.

She also has ideas for highlighting the theater as a tourism destination, including a marketing campaign that makes use of those spires that serve as a landmark of downtown Scottsbluff.

Reflecting on her youth and now her role as the Midwest Theater’s executive director, Worthman said she feels things have come full circle. As a youth, she loved going to the West Nebraska Arts Center, competing in speech and visiting the theater, “all of those more artsy things.” It makes sense that her career — which has included doing promotions for the Wyoming Arts Council, including its state museum and state library system, Wyoming Game & Parks and, most recently, serving as the executive director at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens — has led her back to Scottsbluff.

"I feel like being able to provide something to the community, like the Midwest Theater, and being a part of it, is amazing," she said "It's a gift."