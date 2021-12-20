J.G. Elliott donates $10,000 to help Northfield Haven

However, it will be a while before anyone will actually move there. “We’re still working on policies and procedures and applications,” Pam Richter, president of the Northfield Haven board, said. Her son will be one of the residence’s future residents when the Haven is complete.

Currently, she said there are seven people on a waitlist to live there, and that’s without any marketing yet. Most of the residents will likely come from the Scottsbluff-Gering area, but she said the Haven will service people across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

Twin Cities Development has been instrumental in putting the facility together. They were able to raise hundreds of thousands for the Haven before construction began, but the cost grew to more than a million dollars.

“Every bit of funding gets us closer to that gap we’re missing. We could probably easily use another $150,000 to $200,000 dollars. But it’s still early on in the project and we’re hopeful the state might come out with another funding source we can apply for,” Rawnda Pierce, TCD’s executive director, said. She said they may take out a loan if necessary, or start a fundraising campaign.