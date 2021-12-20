J.G. Elliott donates $10,000 to help Northfield Haven

The J.G. Elliott insurance center donated $10,000 to aid the Northfield Haven project on Monday. The money will aid in the construction of the facility.
Northfield Haven will be a residence for around 15-18 adults with developmental disabilities. It will allow them to live independently and form connections with people who have similar disabilities. It will be located in the former Northfield Villa medical wing.
“The reason we like this project is it fits a need in the community that is unmet,” John Massey, the director of affiliate service at J.G. Elliott, said. Young adults with intellectual disabilities don’t have anywhere else to live independently in the area. The closest similar facilities would be in Denver or Omaha.
This donation was the last of a $100,000 fund which J.G. Elliott had compiled in honor of their 100th anniversary. They gave out different amounts to different community causes, and Massey said their goal was to donate it all by the end of December.
The Haven has been a long-term project, requiring new plumbing, electrical wiring and HVAC. Entire rooms needed to be created from scratch or completely renovated.
Once completed, the Haven will include 15 apartments. All of these will include a bathroom, kitchen, and a living room, and one will be used by a resident assistant. There will also be a laundry room and a common space for large events and activities.
However, it will be a while before anyone will actually move there. “We’re still working on policies and procedures and applications,” Pam Richter, president of the Northfield Haven board, said. Her son will be one of the residence’s future residents when the Haven is complete.
Currently, she said there are seven people on a waitlist to live there, and that’s without any marketing yet. Most of the residents will likely come from the Scottsbluff-Gering area, but she said the Haven will service people across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
Twin Cities Development has been instrumental in putting the facility together. They were able to raise hundreds of thousands for the Haven before construction began, but the cost grew to more than a million dollars.
“Every bit of funding gets us closer to that gap we’re missing. We could probably easily use another $150,000 to $200,000 dollars. But it’s still early on in the project and we’re hopeful the state might come out with another funding source we can apply for,” Rawnda Pierce, TCD’s executive director, said. She said they may take out a loan if necessary, or start a fundraising campaign.
Pierce gave Massey a tour which detailed the status of the construction project. The primary focus right now is completing the east-west hallway. If they can get that done, they can focus on the Haven’s smaller southern corridor.
J.G. Elliott has been the insurance provider for numerous TCD projects over the years, Pierce said, so it was especially helpful for them to provide their donation.
“I just teasingly said (to Massey), ‘does everything look good?’” she said. She and Richter both said the donation is appreciated, as are any others people can provide.