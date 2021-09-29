Jam-packed weekend set for BE Farm pumpkin patch

The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm will hold multiple events this coming weekend, which are “Friday Night Flash light Maze” on Oct. 1, “Community Heroes Day” on Saturday, Oct. 2 and the fourth annual “Growing For Hope” event on Sunday, Oct. 3. Farm admission is $7 for all days unless otherwise specified.
On Friday, Oct. 1, the pumpkin patch will be open from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for your pumpkin picking needs and feature a flash light night maze in the eight-acre corn maze. Pick pumpkins, play on all the farm activities and get lost in the corn maze.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm will host its first-ever “Community Heroes Day,” providing free admission to the farm for all veterans, police, firefighters, first responders, doctors and nurses as a way of saying “thank you” to those who tirelessly serve our communities. (ID will be required at the ticket booth for free admission.)
The event will run all day on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include the Flash Light Night Maze.
Also on this night, 10% of the wagon-load sales will be donated to Firefighter Ministries, and Blems Concessions will be at the patch all day serving up burgers.
On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm will host the 2021 “Growing for Hope” to continue the farm’s support of the Festival of Hope. You can support Festival of Hope by purchasing one of the 2021 Pink Pumpkins during this all day event, and the entire sale of each Pink Pumpkin and 10% of wagon-load sales will be donated to Festival of Hope.
Scottsbluff High School Senior John Mentgen will be performing that night for his charity “Singing for Supper,” which John started to help fight food insecurity, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Heather Lyn’s Bakery Trailer will be at the patch with delicious fall-baked items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blems Concessions will be on hand all day serving up delicious burgers as well.
Pink Pumpkins have a special place in patch owner Billy Estes’s heart and mind. They grow them in honor of his grandmother’s passing from cancer in 2012; his mother is a breast cancer survivor.
Estes is not alone in his quest to brighten up the fall fruit for a cause. Another 10 or so farmers in Nebraska have bought the seeds, dubbed “Porcelain Doll,” to make their crops blush. While this initiative has a very deliberate goal, the seed was actually discovered by accident. A Colorado farmer spotted the light pink hue several years ago and spent five years cultivating it to become what it is today.
All Pink Pumpkins cost $10 each. The farm also has 65 other varieties of pumpkins and squash for purchase.
Over the past four growing seasons with the help of the community, the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm has been able to donate over $3,500 through Pink Pumpkin sales.