Jam-packed weekend set for BE Farm pumpkin patch

The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm will hold multiple events this coming weekend, which are “Friday Night Flash light Maze” on Oct. 1, “Community Heroes Day” on Saturday, Oct. 2 and the fourth annual “Growing For Hope” event on Sunday, Oct. 3. Farm admission is $7 for all days unless otherwise specified.

On Friday, Oct. 1, the pumpkin patch will be open from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for your pumpkin picking needs and feature a flash light night maze in the eight-acre corn maze. Pick pumpkins, play on all the farm activities and get lost in the corn maze.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm will host its first-ever “Community Heroes Day,” providing free admission to the farm for all veterans, police, firefighters, first responders, doctors and nurses as a way of saying “thank you” to those who tirelessly serve our communities. (ID will be required at the ticket booth for free admission.)

The event will run all day on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include the Flash Light Night Maze.

Also on this night, 10% of the wagon-load sales will be donated to Firefighter Ministries, and Blems Concessions will be at the patch all day serving up burgers.