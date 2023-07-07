In May of 2018 James Benzel was just finishing kindergarten, a healthy young boy who was just excited for summer break. Three days later he was being flown to Denver to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children with his white blood cell counts through the floor.

James was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare blood condition that causes bone marrow to stop or slow the production of new blood cells.

“We were told he had one of two things, aplastic anemia or leukemia,” said James’ mother, Karen Benzel. “At the time I didn’t know a lot about either, but I knew leukemia had a higher survival rate and so that would have been a preferable diagnosis.”

The Benzels attempted immunosuppressant therapy over the summer, and it was determined that James needed a stem cell transplant to live.

James is one of six siblings in the Benzel family, giving him a decent chance that one of them would be a match and would be able to donate. Unfortunately while his siblings were matches to each other, none of them was a match for James.

The family was forced to turn to the donor registry to find someone who would be able to help their son. The situation had become dire and the disease was progressing.

“It was determined (a stem cell transplant) was his only opportunity for continuing a traditional life,” Karen said.

In February 2019, nine months after James’ diagnosis, the Benzels were informed that the registry had found a match for James. Through the registry, donors and receivers are not allowed to contact each other until two years after the procedure, and so the donation came from a complete stranger.

“We knew that the donor was, at the time 34 years old and from England and a male. That’s all we knew at the time,” Karen said.

“The only thing we could really control is how we responded, and so for us, we always kept a very positive outlook,” Karen said. “We didn’t really focus on the negative because we can’t control it.”

The days before a stem cell transplant are a dangerous time for patients, as they undergo chemotherapy to suppress their immune system and their own stem cells are removed. If the donation is not received in time, patients will almost certainly die.

James’ donor, Luke Bugdol, now 39, is a veteran of the British Royal Navy and now works as a police officer in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Bugdol was not originally on the donor registry; however, in 2015 a friend was diagnosed with cancer and ultimately died.

He and his friend had talked about DKMS, an international nonprofit and donor registry for stem cell donors. Inspired by his friend, Bugdol decided to register in the hope that he could help someone else.

“There was nothing anybody could have done to help him ... but there are people out there that need stem cell donations’” Bugdol said. “They need a donor to provide for them, and it gives them a second chance.”

In late 2018 DKMS informed Bugdol that he was a potential match for someone in need, and he did not hesitate. Tests confirmed that Bugdol was a match for James.

While there are risks associated with any procedure, Bugdol was unbothered and moved forward with the operation.

Bugdol’s stem cells were overnighted from England and James received the transplant at Children’s Hospital Colorado. His battle, however, was not over.

After the transplant, James was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which led to more treatments. James’ condition continued to deteriorate.

He was able to take part in an experimental treatment through special approval from the FDA as a “last-ditch effort.” Thankfully, the treatment worked and James, now 11, is in remission and healthy again.

While international donors and recipients are not allowed to contact each other until two years post-operation, when the time was up, both Bugdol and the Benzels wanted to meet.

DKMS holds two galas every year. In May, Bugdol and the Benzels were invited to London for the opportunity to meet each other. Both parties gladly accepted and the Benzel family was flown out to London.

Their first meeting was an emotional one at the gala in the Natural History Museum in London, where DKMS raised over a million pounds toward helping to facilitate donations across the world.

Karen said it was “absolutely fantastic to get to stand right next to his donor and say thank you, even if it feels so inadequate to just have the opportunity to give him a hug and be so appreciative of the gift he gave James and gave our family.”

James spoke about his experiences as well, saying he was thankful for everything Bugdol had done for him and that it made him “really glad and happy at the time because I could go back to being a normal kid.”

The family was able to spend time sightseeing in London before the gala. While their meeting on stage was brief, they met in a more private setting afterward where James and Bugdol were able to speak at length.

“There’s nearly 30 years’ difference between us and we walked around that park area,” Bugdol said. “We didn’t have a care in the world and we were just talking about absolutely anything and everything, you know, and it was brilliant.”

At their first meeting, James thanked Bugdol and told him he was “his hero.”

Bugdol, however, felt differently: “I always stand by it that out of the two of us, it’s James that’s the hero.. ... He was the one that fought the battle, and thankfully he’s come out the other side.”

James was declared to be in remission in May 2021. He is excited to travel to Legoland this summer as part of his Make A Wish trip and to start the sixth grade come September.

Karen encouraged people to sign up for the donor registry, which accepts candidates 18 to 55 years old.

“It’s free but you could literally save a life,” she said. “My son was saved by someone clear across the pond.”

Bugdol shared the sentiment, saying, “It’s the right thing to do: sign up, register and potentially be a lifesaver.”