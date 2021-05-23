Jami Kumm makes pediatric patient care her life’s work

As a sixth grader in Chadron, Nebraska, Jami Kumm discovered her life’s work as a nurse after reading a book about a young girl dealing with cancer.
In a family full of educators, Kumm was the first to enter the medical field, but “I knew immediately that I wanted to be the cool nurse who helps people,” she said. “I never wavered from that goal.”
After graduating from nursing school in Scottsbluff, she found her passion working with children in hospital pediatric units in South Dakota, Colorado, and Nebraska, including the past 13 years in the Pediatrics Unit at Regional West Medical Center.
“I absolutely love kids – there’s nothing better than getting hugs from patients or their parents,” she said. “That’s when you know you’ve done something right.”
Being a pediatric caregiver requires a special set of clinical and bedside skills to assist patients and families with both routine visits and illness. Pediatric patients don't always understand why they are undergoing certain exams and treatments; having a good rapport can help make what may seem an unpleasant experience a little easier. Admitting to being “just a big kid myself,” Kumm thinks nothing of getting down on the floor to play with her youngest patients as a way to establish a connection and earn their trust.
“Honesty and open communication are the keys to making a connection,” she said. “Taking the time to actually connect with patients and families provides an opportunity to play a key role in a child’s life when they need you the most.”
During her 21 years as a nurse, Kumm has seen several changes in the field of pediatrics. She said parents are being educated earlier, beginning during their hospital stay after giving birth and continuing with clinic visits for their growing child. As a result, especially for those suffering from chronic illnesses like asthma, some children are experiencing fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Procedures that used to require an overnight or longer hospital stay are now often performed on an outpatient basis, meaning children can sleep in their own beds that same night.
Kumm said working as a pediatric nurse during the past year of COVID-19 has presented both challenges and opportunities, but even while wearing a mask, one thing that hasn’t changed is the joy of interacting with her patients and the bond they form.
“Kids can see the smile behind my mask; instinctively they feel it and see it in my eyes,” she said. “I can make even babies laugh and smile when wearing a mask. It’s so fulfilling.”
Her favorite memory as a nurse?
“The very first cancer patient I cared for was a 12-year old boy,” she said. “Eighteen years later, a man came up to me during Oregon Trail Days and gave me a big hug because he recognized me as his nurse from all those years ago. It just warmed my heart to see him healthy and happy.”