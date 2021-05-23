Jami Kumm makes pediatric patient care her life’s work

During her 21 years as a nurse, Kumm has seen several changes in the field of pediatrics. She said parents are being educated earlier, beginning during their hospital stay after giving birth and continuing with clinic visits for their growing child. As a result, especially for those suffering from chronic illnesses like asthma, some children are experiencing fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Procedures that used to require an overnight or longer hospital stay are now often performed on an outpatient basis, meaning children can sleep in their own beds that same night.

Kumm said working as a pediatric nurse during the past year of COVID-19 has presented both challenges and opportunities, but even while wearing a mask, one thing that hasn’t changed is the joy of interacting with her patients and the bond they form.

“Kids can see the smile behind my mask; instinctively they feel it and see it in my eyes,” she said. “I can make even babies laugh and smile when wearing a mask. It’s so fulfilling.”

Her favorite memory as a nurse?