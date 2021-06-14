Jamie Rose Chen of Scottsbluff returns title to Panhandle

After Chen was crowned, Engelhaupt found her. Despite being newly crowned, Chen’s personality still shown through as she complimented Engelhaupt on her attire, rather than focusing on herself.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The first night of competition, I told Jamie, ‘You are outstanding,’ and then I told her, ‘I told you, you are outstanding.”

Engelhaupt said Chen will put everything she has into representing the state over the next year and she is excited for Chen to have this experience.

“It’s a lifetime experience to get to that point and have that experience this next year,” she said.

Chen will represent Nebraska at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition in Orlando Florida, July 15.

“As the Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen, she will go compete against 50 other gals,” Engelhaupt said. “I’ll tell you what she has to be everything they’re looking for.”

Chen will receive a $2,000 cash scholarship as Miss Outstanding Teen as well as funds to represent Nebraska at the national competition in Florida.