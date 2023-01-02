January 2 — Snowstorm strikes again

2023 kicked off with the first winter storm warning of the year on Monday. Unlike the 2022 blizzards, this one was a little more manageable with less accumulation than anticipated. The freezing rain, combined with snow, created some additional complications as a thin layer of ice built up on the roads.

“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out. As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”

Those considering travel should consult 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov.

Snow plows, and tractors, were out early working to get a head start before the potential for heavier snow Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service indicated the possibility of four to eight additional inches before the winter storm warning ended at 11 p.m. in Scotts Bluff County. North central Nebraska could be dealing with a foot of snow before the storm passes.

Winds of 10-15 mph are expected through Wednesday, causing patchy areas of blowing snow. The temperature is expected to drop and wind chills of minus 5 to 9 degrees are expected on Tuesday.