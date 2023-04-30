A Japanese tradition and backyard ingenuity have combined to create a flourishing annual art event in Mitchell.

Mitchell High School hosted its fourth annual Raku pottery firing party on Friday afternoon featuring food, fun and fire. Art teacher Steve Law began by sharing a brief history of Raku and the process associated with it, which was born out of necessity before becoming a popular art form hundreds of years later.

“It’s a traditional Japanese way of firing pottery,” he said. “It came about because there was a tsunami, and they needed thousands and thousands of ceramic tiles for their roofs, so they figured out how to mass produce them quickly. The Americans picked it up in the mid-century and have turned it into a different artform.”

The Raku process employed at Mitchell High School requires some of what Law called “backyard ingenuity.” The original kiln still in use at the school was made from a metal trash can that was lined with a synthetic asbestos blanket that retains and insulates at very high temperatures. A propane weed burner is then used to heat the pottery inside, which is then dropped — red hot — into what’s called a “reduction chamber.”

“Reduction chamber is a fancy name for an old trash can filled with combustibles,” joked Law.

The materials inside the reduction chamber–grass clippings, paper scraps, horse hair, and more–can have a large impact on the appearance of the final piece based on their composition and texture along with the smoke and heat produced when they make contact with the blazing hot pottery. Law said that it’s the crucial step in the process, and that waiting to see the results makes for an exciting moment.

“When you take it out of the reduction chamber, it’s like Christmas,” said Law. “Did it crack? Did the colors come out? Did it crackle? All of those effects. That’s what I’m hoping to share with the kids today. This is how we keep that tradition alive.”

Raku has quickly become a staple in Mitchell’s art program after being introduced to the school by Law before he even took his current position at the school.

“This is our fourth annual event,” said Law. “My predecessor asked me a few years ago to come down and do a demonstration, and we’ve kept it alive. My senior girl, Lily Krahulik, has been a driving force this year.”

Krahulik was introduced to the Raku process during her sophomore year at Mitchell. It intrigued her enough that she soon found herself digging into the topic and building a kiln that is still being used by the art program today.

“I was really interested in it, so I did all the research to figure out how we could make our own kiln,” she said. “I researched where to get the supplies and how much it would cost, and then we proposed it to our principal and spent our ceramics class building it.”

Krahulik’s interest in Raku has deepened over the years, to the point that she recently wrote a paper on the glaze used in the artform and the science involved in the process.

“The glaze for the Raku fire is made out of four basic components: a glass former, a flux, a stabilizer, and a colorant,” said Krahulik. “Once they reach a certain temperature they can be taken out and put into a carbon reduction, which starts a fire. Once it’s covered, the fire needs somewhere to pull oxygen from, so it starts pulling it from the pot itself, which brings out the colors in the glaze, and the carbon sticks to the unglazed clay body, turning it black.”

Law, his students, and several local artists have now developed Raku day into a fun and highly anticipated Mitchell tradition which will hopefully continue for many years to come.

“We’ve got food, fun, and fire,” said Law. “It’s a good way to spend an afternoon.”