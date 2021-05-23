Jenny Houchin pursuing lifelong dream

From the time she was a little girl, Jenny Houchin knew she wanted to be a nurse.
Houchin grew up watching her mom, Diane Kraus, who was a nurse for more than 40 years. Today Houchin is an RN in the Regional West Infusion Center, having worked in oncology for 10 years following 15 years as a nurse on the hospital’s third floor. Houchin became a CNA at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard when she was just 16 years old, and has spent her entire work career in nursing.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I knew that I wanted to follow in my mom’s footsteps,” Houchin said. “It’s all that I’ve always wanted to do.”
In addition to Kraus, Houchin has been influenced by her mother-in-law, Jeanne Houchin, who is also a nurse, and her current supervisor, Sue Schoeneman, among others.
“They’re all somebody to look up to,” Houchin said of her mentors. “I’ve met some pretty amazing nurses, to say the least.”
The mother of three, who has been married to her husband, Shaun, for 17 years, stresses the importance of being there for her patients on a daily basis to help get them through their own day and help get the resources they need.
Especially now as she works in the Infusion Center, caring for patients undergoing chemotherapy, Houchin said she has learned the value of compassion for her patients.
“They come from all different realms, but when they come here, they’re your patient,” she said. “You treat them with compassion and respect and go on the journey they’re going on.”
Taking the time to spend with patients is critical for Houchin as she helps them through their individual medical journeys. Being accessible for a patient who needs to talk is an important role for Houchin, and one she doesn’t take lightly, whether a patient simply needs someone to listen or if they need someone to address their concerns.
“Patients really need to know that you’re there for them,” Houchin said. “You’re going to fight this battle with them, and you’re going to do everything in your power to make it as easy and painless as possible, and easy for the family, too. We’re here for the patient, along with the spouse or kids – whoever is going through chemo.”
Over the years, Houchin said she has seen a number of changes, including advances in the medications providers are able to use for effective treatment. Keeping up with those changes is important for the staff.
Houchin expects to continue her career at Regional West, aiming to increase her education and obtain her Oncology Certified Nurse (ONC) certification.
A career as a nurse is not for everyone, Houchin said, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Nursing in general is a job you have to have a lot of compassion for,” she said. “It’s got to be something you love, that you can show up every day and be your best self.”
