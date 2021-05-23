Jenny Houchin pursuing lifelong dream

“They come from all different realms, but when they come here, they’re your patient,” she said. “You treat them with compassion and respect and go on the journey they’re going on.”

Taking the time to spend with patients is critical for Houchin as she helps them through their individual medical journeys. Being accessible for a patient who needs to talk is an important role for Houchin, and one she doesn’t take lightly, whether a patient simply needs someone to listen or if they need someone to address their concerns.

“Patients really need to know that you’re there for them,” Houchin said. “You’re going to fight this battle with them, and you’re going to do everything in your power to make it as easy and painless as possible, and easy for the family, too. We’re here for the patient, along with the spouse or kids – whoever is going through chemo.”

Over the years, Houchin said she has seen a number of changes, including advances in the medications providers are able to use for effective treatment. Keeping up with those changes is important for the staff.

Houchin expects to continue her career at Regional West, aiming to increase her education and obtain her Oncology Certified Nurse (ONC) certification.