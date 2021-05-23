Jenny Lujan works on frontlines of COVID-19

The past year has been a challenge for frontline healthcare workers of the pandemic who adapt daily to the ongoing changes regarding patient care. While those challenges continue, Jenny Lujan’s passion for helping others drives her to support her residents and her team.

“It’s kind of like being in a war, unless you’ve been in it you don’t know,” she said.

Lujan is the director of nursing at Heritage Estates, a position she has held for nearly four years. After growing up in Gering, she attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing in 2010.

With no knowledge of the industry, Lujan remembers learning how to properly make a resident’s bed.

“I knew nothing about caring for anyone,” she said. “It was a learning curve for sure – just all of the language and terminology.

“I didn’t even know how to make a bed,” she added. “I will never forget one of the questions was does the pillowcase’s open end face the door or the wall?”

While completing her 76 hours of prerequisite coursework, Lujan worked for Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff as a nurse. She also worked in the clinics and managed several clinics during her tenure.