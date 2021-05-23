Jenny Lujan works on frontlines of COVID-19

The past year has been a challenge for frontline healthcare workers of the pandemic who adapt daily to the ongoing changes regarding patient care. While those challenges continue, Jenny Lujan’s passion for helping others drives her to support her residents and her team.
“It’s kind of like being in a war, unless you’ve been in it you don’t know,” she said.
Lujan is the director of nursing at Heritage Estates, a position she has held for nearly four years. After growing up in Gering, she attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing in 2010.
With no knowledge of the industry, Lujan remembers learning how to properly make a resident’s bed.
“I knew nothing about caring for anyone,” she said. “It was a learning curve for sure – just all of the language and terminology.
“I didn’t even know how to make a bed,” she added. “I will never forget one of the questions was does the pillowcase’s open end face the door or the wall?”
While completing her 76 hours of prerequisite coursework, Lujan worked for Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff as a nurse. She also worked in the clinics and managed several clinics during her tenure.
“I worked full time up until my second semester of nursing school, so I worked nights with small kids at home,” she said. “At the end, it was all worth with it.”
Lujan said she was inspired to become a nurse after her patient experience with Kim Croft.
“I was actually hospitalized for a while when I was younger and she took care of me,” Lujan said. “She was just so kind and caring and compassionate and patient. She’s really the reason I was like I need to do this for others.”
Croft works as a cancer patient navigator at Regional West.
Lujan remained employed with Regional West for four years post-graduation, then worked at a long-term care facility in the area before joining the Heritage Estates team.
Even with 11 years of nursing experience, Lujan said the past year has been hard.
“I’ve never in my career experienced anything so devastating to the staff and family members,” she said. “It was unimaginable.”
The nursing facility saw an influx of COVID-19 cases with 10 staff members testing positive a week as well as numerous residents from the end of September 2020 through early October 2020. The building went from green on the COVID-19 dial to red as everyone tested positive, except for 20 residents. The energy inside the building burst, making the work environment depressing for patients and staff.
Lujan said she struggled watching her nurses see their patients’ health decline rapidly, knowing their families could not come in to visit due to visitor restrictions. She began to question her decision to restrict visitation for residents as the pandemic affected patients’ mental and emotional health.
“It was so hard for my nursing staff to see the people they’ve worked with for so long just decline quickly and then be gone;” she said. “It was heartbreaking not to have family here when they passed away.”
The Heritage Estates team pulled long shifts and washed over 10,000 gowns as Lujan kept the facility up on the latest COVID-19 regulations.
“Everybody pulled together during such a difficult time,” she said. “Without having the support of the staff members and my administrators, there’s no way we would have survived.
“If you could find that teamwork in every workforce, nobody would leave. It made me speechless.”
Heritage has since turned the corner as residents were vaccinated and families were allowed to visit.
Lujan worked in the heart of COVID, caring for patients alongside a team she said continues to give to their patients and families. The fight against the virus is invisible and has spread like wildfire through the facility, but Lujan continues to bring compassion and give back to her community.