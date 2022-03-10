Jessica Laughlin runs for county board

Scottsbluff attorney Jessica Laughlin said she has been attending county commissioner meetings for some time, and what she noticed at them led to her running for office.

“As I was watching, I realized that there (were) a lot of decisions that were being made by the board that I did not think were in the best interests of Scotts Bluff County or my district,” Laughlin said. “I would go home and I would talk about what I had heard and at some point I thought, ‘You know, I can either sit around and complain about what they’re doing or I can do something about it.’”

Laughlin is running for the District V county board seat, which represents the northern half of Scottsbluff mostly above 20th Avenue. She said her interest in becoming a commissioner grew after December, when she said the current commissioners looked into potentially dissolving the county personnel board.

The personnel board, she said, acts as “the first line of defense” in issues between county employees and the county itself. “(It) needs to be up and functioning properly within the bounds of the law. That’s not something that should be put on the backburner,” Laughlin said. “... I think the county commissioners owe it to the public to fully vet these issues, discuss them, and make informed decisions.”

She said she’d like to see the commissioners take more time to decide issues instead of voting on them without much discussion.

“I think the biggest thing I have going for me is that I’m a former employee,” Laughlin said. I worked under (county attorney) Dave Eubanks as a deputy county attorney for about five years ... and so I’ve seen how this county operates from the inside out. I’m not an outsider looking in.”

She had worked for the county from 2016 to early 2021, then began working at the Robert M. Brenner Law Office in Gering where she’s currently employed.

“I think the law school mentality would help me if I was elected. We’re trained and taught to research, make informed decisions, look at all the facts and not jump to conclusions, and so my experience working just in the field of law would be helpful,” she said.

Having a lawyer as a commissioner would also help the county, she said, because she could help explain legal decisions when they come up.

In her attorney position, she has worked closely with the heads of various county departments. She said she gets to see how the departments function and that this cooperation gives her a more hands-on understanding of what’s going on.

Laughlin’s campaign kick-off event will be on Friday, March 11 at Cappuccino and Company on Broadway. She will meet with potential constituents and explain what her goals will be if elected. “I plan on having my proposals all set out. I want to talk to people in length about the things I want to do as commissioner ... I want people to know where I stand on a lot of the issues the county commissioners do touch,” she said.

The event will last from 4 — 7 p.m. When her daughter’s youth basketball season is done, Laughlin said she’d hit the campaign trail for additional events including more meet-and-greets.

Laughlin is running to unseat current District V incumbent Mark Harris, who is seeking a second term on the county board. Kellian Strey also filed for the District V position; the District I and District III seats are also up for grabs. The primary election will take place on May 10.

