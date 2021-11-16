JG Elliott donates $10k to Gering tennis courts project

Karpf said that the committee is currently working toward a matching grant through the state government called the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. They have to raise about $40,000 more by Dec. 31 in order to qualify for the grant.

“We’re on our final push here,” Karpf said.

Karpf said the committee has been working toward this project for roughly four years and is glad to see it finally starting to become a reality.

“This partnership, where we all kind of bring something to the table, is what finally ended up pushing it across the finish line and getting the project fully funded,” he said. “… It feels really good to know that future kids at Gering are going to be able to benefit from this for many years to come, and also the just the City of Gering at large because, of course, it will get used a lot by the community.”

Gering tennis coach Ron Swank said he was thankful for all the support throughout the community to make this possible.

“I go to these meetings, and I just, I’m going, ‘Wow.’ All these ideas of ‘We can do this,’ ‘We can do that.’ That’s been overwhelming,” he said. “… You just need that community support. It’s been great.”