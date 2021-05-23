JoAnn Pieper making a difference in patients’ lives

“I guess you could say I’m a jack of all trades when it comes to nursing duties,” she said.

One of her duties included assisting with Regional West’s drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Gering. During the height of the pandemic, Pieper said she performed many tests per day, while taking care to alleviate patients’ fears and apprehension.

“I always make sure to tell each patient what I’m doing step-by-step,” she said. “It’s scary for some people to be tested and explaining the testing procedure goes a long way in making them feel comfortable.”

She said that level of communication extends to all facets of her job.

“Communication is the key to a successful relationship with our patients,” she said. “And that leads to trust.”

Pieper credits her great-aunt, Stella Strauch, as her inspiration to enter the field of nursing. Strauch spent 50 years as a nurse at Regional West Medical Center, most of it in the Birth and Infant Care Center helping bring multiple generations of children into the world.

“My great-aunt’s work ethic and dedication to her job was unbelievable,” she said. “She definitely impacted my decision to become a nurse.”