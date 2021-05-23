JoAnn Pieper making a difference in patients’ lives

Twenty years ago, as a young employee in an area long-term care facility, JoAnn Pieper worked in the laundry and housekeeping departments, but soon became interested in medical opportunities offered at the facility.
Choosing to make medicine her career, she earned her CNA (certified nursing assistant) certification and became a medication aide before earning an LPN (licensed practical nurse) degree through Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. As an LPN in long-term care, Pieper was responsible for direct patient care for vulnerable adults, a job that is physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding.
“I love working with people, and enjoyed being there for the residents,” she said. “For some of them, we are their only family. I wanted to make a positive difference in their lives.”
Four-and-a-half years after becoming a nurse, Pieper joined Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Gering. She has been with Regional West Physicians Clinic for six years and is responsible for performing most of the lab draws at the Gering clinic, as well as administering immunizations and allergy injections.
A familiar face to many patients in the area, Pieper also works one day a week at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Morrill, and occasionally at Regional West Urgent Care. She said she enjoys the variety offered by working in several clinics.
“I guess you could say I’m a jack of all trades when it comes to nursing duties,” she said.
One of her duties included assisting with Regional West’s drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Gering. During the height of the pandemic, Pieper said she performed many tests per day, while taking care to alleviate patients’ fears and apprehension.
“I always make sure to tell each patient what I’m doing step-by-step,” she said. “It’s scary for some people to be tested and explaining the testing procedure goes a long way in making them feel comfortable.”
She said that level of communication extends to all facets of her job.
“Communication is the key to a successful relationship with our patients,” she said. “And that leads to trust.”
Pieper credits her great-aunt, Stella Strauch, as her inspiration to enter the field of nursing. Strauch spent 50 years as a nurse at Regional West Medical Center, most of it in the Birth and Infant Care Center helping bring multiple generations of children into the world.
“My great-aunt’s work ethic and dedication to her job was unbelievable,” she said. “She definitely impacted my decision to become a nurse.”
Pieper said she sees herself continuing her nursing career until retirement.
“As nurses, most of our days are extremely busy and hectic, but being able to help people and when they tell you how much they appreciate what we do – that makes it all worth it,” she said.
