Job Olympics give middle school students a glimpse at career opportunities

ESU 13 hosted a Job Olympics on Thursday, Dec. 1, to help area middle school students hone their skills needed for future careers.

The Job Olympics took place at the John N. Harms Center at WNCC’s Scottsbluff campus and hosted 80 special education students from eight Panhandle schools: Leyton, Gering, Meridian School, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Banner County, Kimball, and Morrill.

“This is an opportunity for students to learn job readiness skills, work skills, soft skills. All employability skills that all students will need,” said ESU 13 transition consultant Diane Reinhardt. “It’s all hands-on with a lot of movement and activities.”

Thursday’s Job Olympics at the Harms Center was one of several similar events taking place across the ESU 13 service area. Inclusive practices coach and mentor Jill Trautman said that the skills being practiced are broken down into three categories: employability skills, independent living skills, and soft skills.

Employability skills include things like teamwork, adaptability, communication, leadership, and following instructions that are required in the workplace. Independent living skills are geared toward being able to take care of oneself at home and include things like household maintenance, laundry, money management, and organization. Soft skills are important for interacting with others and include things like conflict management, problem solving, productivity, time management, and professionalism.

This wide range of skills was incorporated into 13 different stations that applied to diverse job opportunities like food service, custodial work, clerical tasks, car detailing, and even farm and ranch duties. Students got to try their hand at many of the daily tasks undertaken in these professions to see what they liked, what they were good at, and generally gain understanding of what jobs are like.

“We haven’t really hosted a lot of middle school events, so this is our first really big project that we’re excited about,” said Reinhardt.

“It gets them out of the classroom and gives them something fun to come and do for a day,” added Trautman.

Reinhardt and Trautman also said that the event was a great chance for students to socialize between schools and practice their social skills as they navigate between stations and wait in lines.

Although the students at the Job Olympics won’t be seeking jobs for several more years, Reinhardt said that it’s important to start developing and thinking about the skills that will be needed when that time comes.

“We’re trying to get them started thinking about their future and the opportunities that are available,” she said. “We’re planting a seed in their brain that they can do some of these, that they’re really good at some of these, that they can find jobs in these areas.”

Many of the stations at the Job Olympics were being operated by ESU 13 employees, and several more were run by partner organizations like Nebraska VR, Independence Rising, and even some family members that wanted to help out.

Students were required to complete all 13 stations so that they could experience the entire spectrum of opportunities available to them. They were then treated to pizza for lunch, followed by a final teamwork activity.