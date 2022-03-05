John Cook talks at WNCC

With a full house at the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, Nebraska’s head volleyball coach John Cook spoke at the first annual Western Nebraska Community College Leadership Conference. In the crowd, there were local athletes, coaches, teachers, and anyone else who wanted to learn from Cook.

Cook, who led his team to the finals of the NCAA tournament, came to Scottsbluff because he wanted to have an opportunity to help develop leaders in the community.

“Any chance I can get to come out to Scottsbluff and this part of the state, I really embrace it,” Cook said. “I think we were trying to do it during COVID and then it finally all happened and it worked out. I just think any opportunity we can get to develop leaders and be a part of that in the state is going to make the state of Nebraska better.”

Cook wrote a book titled “Dream like a Champion” which talks about his philosophy behind why he coaches as well as what he has learned along the way. He began the presentation by talking about himself before moving into leadership while using video explanations from movie or documentary scenes he felt were important like the “Last Dance” or Apollo 13.” Some of the videos also included his team.

The biggest thing Cook talked about was the why we do what we do or want to do in the future, which could include a career path or a goal like playing for the Huskers.

“I try to give them all something to remember but I think sharing Nebraska volleyball and what Nebraska volleyball has accomplished and how important it is in the state, there’s a lot of great lessons we can take and learn from that.”

Through his presentation, Cook works to inspire those wherever he goes and will ask those in attendance questions, especially the young athletes in the room.

“We try to study great organizations, great leaders and all that so, sharing Nebraska volleyball hopefully inspires people whether they are farmers, business people, school teachers, leaders of teams and hopefully we made a difference tonight,” he said. “I know there was one girl who helped me out through all this who I know is going to make a big difference with her.”

Cook, who also coaches the beach volleyball team, will be with the team through the next few weeks before returning to indoor volleyball.

“I don’t know how the team looks because they are in Florida right now playing beach. We started our beach season today and we’ll go for the next three, four weeks here with our beach season and start our indoor and we’ll play a match in Kansas,” Cook said. “Love our team, we’re returning most of everybody, we’re a really young team and they’re very motivated.”

Cook plans to come back to the Panhandle soon, which includes playing an exhibition match with the Cougars in a few years.

“I have so much respect for the western part of the state, the great athletes out here and the hard working people. I always feel so appreciated when I come to this part of the state. Our goal is we are talking with Binny (Canales), we’re going to try to get our team out here in 2024 and play an exhibition match in the spring. We need to get back here.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

