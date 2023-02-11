SIDNEY – Acoustic folk and western musician Brad Fitch, known as Cowboy Brad, and the TropiCowboy band will take the stage at Sidney High School’s Performing Arts Center to present their tribute to 1970s icon John Denver and the music that won America’s heart. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

An Estes Park, Colorado native, Cowboy Brad is described as having the look, the sound, and the skill to carry off the hope, optimism, and environmental awareness of Denver’s most popular songs, including “Rocky Mountain High” and “Take Me Home Country Roads.”

A singer, songwriter and guitarist, Cowboy Brad has been playing professionally since he was 15 years old. He is proficient on eight instruments and has recorded 20 albums featuring his original music. Cowboy Brad has performed for two presidents, was featured at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, and has opened for an impressive array of folk and western artists. He has won many awards, including the Hawaii Music Award and the Cowboy Entertainer of the Year at the Aspen Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering. He performs up to 300 shows each year and last performed in Sidney on April 12, 2019. For more than 10 years, Cowboy Brad has performed John Denver tribute concerts, many benefiting a whole host of charities. His is also a familiar voice at Aspen’s annual John Denver memorial concerts.

The High Plains Arts Council is bringing Cowboy Brad to Sidney as part of their 2022-2023 season. Tickets for the show are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students (including WNCC), and children under 5 are free. Tickets will also be available at the door.