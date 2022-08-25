John Westra realizes goal as Panhandle center director

With a strong background in agriculture economics, Westra joined the university in 2017 after serving as an agricultural economics and agribusiness faculty member at Louisiana State University. Since 2017, he has served a variety of roles including associate director for the southeast research and extension district and program leader for the crop and water, and ag economics interdisciplinary teams as well as a professor of ag economics.

In the interview process leading up to Westra’s term serving as associate director, he recalled being asked what he saw himself doing in five years.

“I said, if I do a decent job in this role, then I can move on to being a director at one of the research facilities and that’s where I am,” he said.

As an associate director within the Nebraska Extension system, Westra expanded on responsibilities and learned leadership skills building up to attaining the director position.

“I tried to gain skills in coaching, mentoring and leadership, as well as learning about the types of cropping systems across the state,” he said. “I’d be more familiar with them and could better contribute to supporting faculty that work in those areas in terms of the research they do and the extension work they do.”

Westra will draw from his experience on staff in the umbrella of Nebraska Extension to aid a strategic plan that will draw the Panhandle, central and eastern centers together on a statewide research, extension and education platform. Climate and other conditions may differ across the state, but often stakeholders face similar challenges with water supplies, nutrients and profitability that can be approached with a unified front from the research, extension and education systems in place.

“That imaginary or real divide that exists between the eastern and the western parts of the state can be broken down through efforts at our center,” Westra said. “This opportunity to work at the Panhandle center is part of that effort to be more coordinated across the state in our approach to address these issues and the way that we present information to the stakeholders and the state’s public.”

Nebraska Extension’s Engagement Zone 1 coordinator Rob Eirich will collaborate with Westra to build community connection and engagement, and the statewide mission on groundwork that was set by past interim directors. There are 11 engagement zones in the state and zone one represents the entire Panhandle.

“I think it’s valuable to have a director in place because it’s really a collaborative effort between the center directors and the engagement zone coordinators,” Eirich said. “It’s going to take both of us, with all of our faculty and staff, collaborating in building that partnership between here and the statewide vision that we have as well. Having (Westra) on board to work with in growing this bigger connection with Nebraskans is the key.”

In addition to supporting the ongoing statewide coordinated effort and supporting ag economics, Westra will focus on maintaining and strengthening relationships with Panhandle stakeholders. He said connections with the people working in the ag industry are an important asset because they can guide research and resource efforts to future industry issues, and possible voids in the center’s research or areas of expertise.

“The other key part of my responsibility here is making a concerted effort to meet the current stakeholders, interacting with them and building those networks,” he said. “We’re not going to be all things to all people, but there are certain things that our industry partners and people in the community are seeing. Unless you’re talking to those people, you’re not going to know what’s going on in terms of what they’re seeing and hearing regarding future issues.”

Westra said the three Nebraska Extension centers have a global impact with the research that has been conducted and the Nebraska Extension system is one of the best in the country. The high level of quality extension work is what drew him to the state and he is looking forward to sharing that with the Panhandle community.

“I wanted to be a part of that program and learn from it, and I’m excited to be here,” Westra said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the community and really excited to be a part of this program with world class scientists, specialists and innovative educators doing some really fantastic work. One of my major responsibilities in this role is to be champion of that in the community so that people see the great things that are happening here.”