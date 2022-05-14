Johnny Cochran set to perform feel-good country music at Fur Trade Days July 9

Growing up in a southern Louisiana church, Johnny Cochran was surrounded by people with musical influences. His dad was the bass player and his mom performed in the choir. As he and his older brother grew up, his brother played the guitar.

“I remember I would go early with him (my dad) sometimes when they would rehearse,” Cochran said. “And music was just kind of always around. Even our family friends had a lot of musicians as well.”

He honed his skills performing in church, but Cochran’s connection to music started as an infant.

“Although, in terms of earliest experiences of getting into music, my mom said that I was whistling before I was one years old and my older brother would get pissed off because he couldn’t do it,” he said.

Throughout high school, Cochran tried to start a band, having a connection with music. Now, he will perform during Chadron’s Fur Trade Days on Saturday, July 9, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. downtown. The concert is free and open to the public.

While performing late into the evening, Cochran said he likes to perform upbeat music with a lot of intensity.

“When it comes to the music, generally speaking, the stuff you have on the record is kind of toned down a little bit compared to what, at least, I’m trying to bring in the live show,” he said. “It’s just a different vibe and energy all together when you’re performing the songs in front of people.”

Cochran will play lead guitar with a bassist, drum player and either a keys player or a second guitarist.

He will perform his song “Kiss too Good” along with some of his other songs and cover tunes, mainly from the country genre. He hopes his show will get people moving.

His live shows feature an element of spontaneity where he and the fellow musicians will have instrumental breaks and feed off the energy from the crowd.

“I think that a large part of my job as a performer and a live artist is to make other people feel good,” he said.

Cochran has opened for Blake Shelton, Walker Hayes and Brett Young. He recently co-wrote a song with Grace Tyler that was produced by Lee Brice.

He hopes the community comes out to enjoy a night of music as they performs songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and gives a nod to singer Eric Church.

“Come on out and come hang out with us,” he said. “We want to bring a Nashville party out to Chadron,” Cochran said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

