 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Johnny Cochran set to perform feel-good country music at Fur Trade Days July 9

  • 0

Growing up in a southern Louisiana church, Johnny Cochran was surrounded by people with musical influences. His dad was the bass player and his mom performed in the choir. As he and his older brother grew up, his brother played the guitar.

“I remember I would go early with him (my dad) sometimes when they would rehearse,” Cochran said. “And music was just kind of always around. Even our family friends had a lot of musicians as well.”

He honed his skills performing in church, but Cochran’s connection to music started as an infant.

“Although, in terms of earliest experiences of getting into music, my mom said that I was whistling before I was one years old and my older brother would get pissed off because he couldn’t do it,” he said.

Throughout high school, Cochran tried to start a band, having a connection with music. Now, he will perform during Chadron’s Fur Trade Days on Saturday, July 9, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. downtown. The concert is free and open to the public.

People are also reading…

While performing late into the evening, Cochran said he likes to perform upbeat music with a lot of intensity.

“When it comes to the music, generally speaking, the stuff you have on the record is kind of toned down a little bit compared to what, at least, I’m trying to bring in the live show,” he said. “It’s just a different vibe and energy all together when you’re performing the songs in front of people.”

Cochran will play lead guitar with a bassist, drum player and either a keys player or a second guitarist.

He will perform his song “Kiss too Good” along with some of his other songs and cover tunes, mainly from the country genre. He hopes his show will get people moving.

His live shows feature an element of spontaneity where he and the fellow musicians will have instrumental breaks and feed off the energy from the crowd.

“I think that a large part of my job as a performer and a live artist is to make other people feel good,” he said.

Cochran has opened for Blake Shelton, Walker Hayes and Brett Young. He recently co-wrote a song with Grace Tyler that was produced by Lee Brice.

He hopes the community comes out to enjoy a night of music as they performs songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and gives a nod to singer Eric Church.

“Come on out and come hang out with us,” he said. “We want to bring a Nashville party out to Chadron,” Cochran said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire burns down Terrytown house

Fire burns down Terrytown house

A quick-moving fire tore through a Terrytown house Thursday. A blaze occurred at 24 Michael St. around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters were on hand qu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News