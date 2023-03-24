At the end of judging on Friday morning, Sydnee Nickels, a senior from Johnson Brock High School, was awarded Best of Show in this year’s Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

Nickels’ entry was a realistic rendering of a swimming American Wigeon in oil paints. The species can be seen year-round in the panhandle and seasonally across the rest of the state in and around lakes, ponds and wetlands.

According to Nebraska State Junior Duck Stamp Contest Coordinator Lydia Patrick, the contest–which accepted entries from students in kindergarten all the way to high school seniors–is part of a national competition involving thousands of kids from across the United States.

“The Junior Duck Stamp Contest is a conservation education program that is run nationwide,” said Patrick. “Our best of show will be sent to Washington. They’re having a national contest that will be held at the National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.”

The winner of the national competition will receive $1,000, a trip (along with a parent or guardian) to participate in the First Day of Sale for the Federal Duck Stamp and will have their artwork used to make the 2023-2024 Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the sale of the Junior Duck Stamps–which will cost $5–support conservation education.

Meanwhile, the Best of Show in the state of Nebraska will likely see actual use by hunters, albeit in digital form.

“The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a waterfowl stamp. They no longer print a hard copy, but they still do a digital stamp that hunters have to have for waterfowl hunting in the state of Nebraska. In the past they’ve used our Best of Show for that stamp,” said Patrick.

The Nebraska Duck Stamp Contest received more than 400 entries from 14 schools and private art educators this year. Although that number is short of previous years’ totals–which reached as high as 900 in the early 2000s–Patrick said that the number of entries is trending upwards once again after being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really dropped down when COVID waylaid all the schools,” she said. “But we’ve increased by small amounts over the last three years.”

The Junior Duck Stamp Contest is about more than art. Patrick said that the contest is an effort to educate students on conservation and is ideally paired with study of waterfowl anatomy and habitats. To that end, part of each entry is a conservation statement, which is one of her favorite aspects of reviewing the pieces.

“I love to read the conservation messages, some of them are really good,” she said. “I like to see what they’re getting out of the program.”

The following students placed in the top three places in each age division:

Group 1 - K-3

1st - Katie Furby - West NE Arts Center

1st - Amelia Tritt - West NE Arts Center

1st - Conner Marshall - West NE Arts Center

2nd - Macie Scott - Mitchell Art Club

2nd - Dash Lentfer - Mitchell Art Club

2nd - Trabor Worthman - West NE Arts Center

3rd - Bailey Duffield - Mitchell Art Club

3rd - Mckinlee Foland - West NE Arts Center

3rd - Koleson Sissel - Garden County Elem

Group 2 - Grades 4-6

1st - Rriel Harman - West NE Arts Center

1st - Adrian Anguiano - West NE Arts Center

1st - Brody Mikesell - West NE Arts Center

2nd - Lyndie Fillingham - Mitchell Art Club

2nd - Kyli Klingsporn - Mitchell Art Club

2nd - Rheanne Owens - West NE Arts Center

3nd - Kiersten Hans - Wynot Public Schools

3rd - Miranda Smith - Harrison Elementary

3rd - Gabe Vanderberg - West NE Arts Center

Group 3 - Grades 7-9

1st - Dylan Frye - Hyannis Area Schools

1st - Charlotte Metschke - Johnson Brock

1st - Kinley Tausan - Gordon-Rushville Middle School

2nd - Emma James - West NE Arts Center

2nd - Hannah Groth - Johnson Brock

2nd - Arya Lukassen - Gordon-Rushville Middle School

3rd - Madison Budke - Gering High School

3rd - Emily Knouse - Gering Jr High

3rd - Harlow Sides - Gering Jr High

Group 4 - Grades 10-12

1st - Katherine Hoevet - West NE Arts Center

1st - Kinsley Oestmann - Johnson Brock

1st - Kaydance Young - Gering High School

1st - Sydnee Nickels - Johnson Brock - BEST OF SHOW

2nd - Trinity Grant - Johnson Brock

2nd - Alessandra Herrera - Johnson Brock

2nd - Kendall Bohling - Johnson Brock

3rd - Renee Beccord - Johnson Brock

3rd - Halle Rasmussen - Johnson Brock

3rd - Elleigh Caspers - Johnson Brock

Judges for this year’s competition were conservationist Randy Kleager, Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge Assistant Refuge Manager Madeline Gay, artist Michele Denton, Oregon Trail Community Foundation Executive Director Cathy McDaniel, and conservationist Tyler Patrick.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Scottsbluff Office hosted this year’s contest. Information for next year’s contest will be posted on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Internet homepage at duckstamps.fws.gov.